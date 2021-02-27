ICE investigators used the services private database to track immigration crimes

Database, CLEAR, includes more than 400 million names, addresses and service data from more than 80 utility companies covering all the key elements of modern life, including water, gas and electricity and telephone, internet and cable TV.

CLEAR documents say the database includes billions of records related to human employment, housing, credit reports, criminal histories and vehicle registrations by utility companies in all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. USA. It is updated daily, which means that even a recent move or new registration of services can be reflected in an individual search.

CLEAR is run by the media and data conglomerate Thomson Reuters, which sells legal investigation software software subscriptions to a wide range of companies and public agencies. The company has said in documents that its utility data comes from the credit reporting giant Equivalent. Toronto-based Thomson Reuters also owns the international news service Reuters as well as other prominent reconciliation databases, including Westlaw.

Thomson Reuters did not provide a complete list of clients for CLEAR, but the company said in marketing documents that the system was used by Detroit police, a credit union in California and a fraud investigator in the Midwest. Federal purchases records show that the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense are among the federal agencies with ongoing contracts to use CLEAR data.

On Friday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee sent letters to the chief executives of Thomson Reuters and Equifax requesting documents and other information on how ICE has used the service data in recent years.

We are concerned that the commercialization by Thomson Reuters of personal data and the use of service clients and the sale of broad access to ICE is an abuse of privacy and that the use of ICEs of this database is an abuse of power, the statement said. letters, which were signed by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), Deputy Chairman of the Committees and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Chair of a Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

Thomson Reuters addressed requests for comment to ICE, which declined to comment on its investigative techniques, tactics or tools, citing law enforcement sensitivity. Equifax did not respond to requests for comment.

ICE did not indicate how often it used utility data to track people, saying such details should be kept confidential because they describe protected investigative techniques.

But an immigration investigator appears to have noted the entry last June in an email to officials in the Georgia Department of Driver Services. The email was discovered as part of a Freedom of Information Act request from the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy & Technology and reviewed by The Post. In the highly edited email, the officer said immigration authorities were pursuing a Direct Pleasure Visitor accused of exceeding the visa stay and that a check of unspecified service records had shown that the target had recently departed from a address.

In a separate letter to a Texas sheriff’s office in 2019, also received from Georgetown researchers and shared with The Post, a Thomson Reuters specialist said CLEARs data services provided investigators with a powerful way to find people who are not easily traceable through traditional sources.

Nina Wang, a policy associate at the Georgetown Center, said the database provided ICE officers with a way to track undocumented immigrants who may have tried to stay offline by avoiding activities such as obtaining driver’s licenses. but cannot live without paying to keep the lights on at home.

A line must be drawn in defense of the fundamental dignity of the people. And when the fear of eviction could jeopardize their ability to access these basic services, that line is being crossed, she said. It is a mass betrayal of the faith of the peoples. When registering for electricity, do not expect them to send immigration agents to your front door.

ICE has one $ 21 million contract with a Thomson Reuters affiliate for the data, though the deal is scheduled to expire on Sunday. ICE published a new application for a reconciliation of the law enforcement investigative database in November, but it is unclear whether the Biden administration will renew the deal or award a new contract.

Jacinta Gonzalez, a senior campaign organizer in the Latino civil rights group Mijente, said its group is alarmed and appalled by how quickly ICE has expanded its surveillance network through the use of private databases that members suspect have been used by ICE officers to plan attacks on people’s homes .

People would tell us, How did ICE get my address? I have never had interactions with the police, I have never used this address publicly, she said. It puts people in an extremely difficult situation. They must decide whether to have electricity or submit to themselves for ICE to have access to this information.

The data exchange bureau has protected Gather its data as an empowerment for the under-served and sub-bank community, because the data helps large companies assess people’s creditworthiness by using alternative data sources beyond traditional credit reports.

It is unclear whether the services data from Equifax comes from NCTUE or any other source, although the two firms have a lengthy data sharing agreement. Speaking of partnership in a paper in the Department of Justice in 2001, an NCTUE representative wrote that Equifax had a commitment to finding and exploiting suitable opportunities for third-party access to data sharing.

Federal laws such as Privacy Act of 1974 regulate how federal agencies may collect or use Americans’ personal information, but they do not cover QARLARA or other private databases, and federal law enforcement has increasingly turned to them for information that would not otherwise be allowed to collect without a court order.

Immigration agents have accessed information from a private license plate reader database that holds billions of data about vehicle locations from scanners to tow trucks, toll roads and speed limit cameras. Agents have conducted facial recognition searches on people’s photos to see if they match any of the millions of faces in the driver’s license databases.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have also used cell phone location data without a warrant to track people inside the country. The data is collected through a mix of weather, games and other applications, then packaged and sold by companies to dealers and federal agencies.

An inspector general for the Treasury Department said in a letter last week to Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), First reported by the Wall Street Journal, that similar uses of commercial location data by the Internal Revenue Service may conflict with a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that found such searches should require an order.