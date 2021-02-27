Myanmar police crack down on protests; a woman killed, media say

(Reuters) – Police in Myanmar struck on Saturday to prevent opponents of the military rule-gathering and a woman was shot and killed, media reported, after the UN envoy urged the United Nations to use any means necessary to stop a coup February 1st. .

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military took power and arrested elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and most of her party leadership, claiming fraud in the November election, her party won in a mess.

Uncertainty has risen over Suu Kyis’ whereabouts as the independent Myanmar Now website on Friday quoted officials from its National League for Democracy (NLD) party as saying it had been moved this week from house arrest to an undisclosed location.

The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets of Myanmar and received sentences from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

Police were in force in the main city of Yangon and elsewhere Saturday, occupying positions in the usual protest sites and stopping people as they gathered, witnesses said. Several media workers were arrested.

Three local media reported that a woman was shot and killed in the central city of Monwya. Police there were not available for comment.

Earlier, a protester in the city said police had fired water while surrounding a crowd.

They used water cannons against peaceful protesters – they should not treat people like that, Aye Aye told Tint Reuters from the city.

In Yangon, despite police presence, people came out to sing and sing, then dispersed in the side streets as police advanced, firing tear gas, placing dizzying grenades and firing guns into the air, witnesses said.

Similar scenes appeared in Mandalay’s second city and several other cities, including Dawei in the south, witnesses and the media said.

Among those arrested at a protest in Mandalay was Win Mya Mya, one of only two Muslim members of parliament for the NLD, media reported.

The leader of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing has said the authorities were using minimal force. However, at least three protesters have died in the weeks leading up to the riots. The military says a police officer was also killed.

PREVAIL

At the UN General Assembly, Myanmar Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun said he was speaking on behalf of the Suu Kyis government and called for any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar army and provide security and safety for the people.

“We need further action by the international community to end the coup immediately … and to restore democracy,” he said.

Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the legitimate government.

Giving his last words in Burmese, the career diplomat raised the three-finger salute of pro-democracy protesters and announced, our cause will prevail.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the military for comment.

Opponents of the coup hailed Kyaw Moe Tun as a hero and flooded social media with messages of thanks. UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he was extremely shocked as he watched the ambassadors act boldly.

It’s time for the world to respond to that bold call to action, Andrews said on Twitter.

China’s envoy did not criticize the coup and said the situation was part of Myanmar’s internal affairs. China supported diplomacy from Southeast Asian countries, he said.

But in worse news for generals who have traditionally given up outside pressure, Australias Woodside Petroleum Ltd said it was cutting short its presence in Myanmar over concerns about human rights abuses and violence by security forces.

Woodside supports the people of Myanmar and we hope to see a peaceful journey towards democracy, the company said.

LOSSES ETR RIGHTS

A Suu Kyi lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters he had also heard that she had been displaced from her home in the capital, Naypyitaw, but could not confirm it. Authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawyer said he had not been given any access to Suu Kyi before her next hearing on Monday and he was concerned about her access to justice and legal counsel.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest during military rule. She faces charges of illegally importing six hand-held radios and violating a law on natural disasters by violating coronavirus virus protocols.

The military has promised elections but has not given a date. She has imposed a one-year state of emergency.

The election issue is at the center of a diplomatic effort by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member.

Indonesia has taken the lead, but opponents of the coup fear the attempt could legitimize the junta and what they see as its attempt to cancel the November election.