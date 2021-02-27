Schneider Electric expands its partnership with Habitat for Humanity International with a new, multi-year commitment





ATLANTA, February 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Schneider Electric announced today that it is continuing its long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. Starting the multi-year extension of her engagement, Schneider will donate $ 2.75 million valuable electrical appliances for use in Habitat homes across the US Schneider Electric’s expanded engagement with Habitat is estimated to provide over $ 8 million in support of the nonprofit housing organization until 2023. “At Schneider Electric, we believe that access to energy is a human right,” he said Ted Klee, senior vice president of global supply chain at Schneider Electric. “Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity allows us to help empower families by overcoming progress and sustainability, and we look forward to continuing our work together.” Last year, Schneider Electric and Habitat for Humanity celebrated 20th anniversary of their partnership, and sustainable construction and affordable housing remain the common priorities of the two organizations. Schneider Electric’s recent donation of energy-efficient appliances helps Habitat build homes that will better enable families to reduce their utility costs, making home ownership more affordable. To date, Schneider Electric has donated ready $ 43 million worth of equipment and insured $ 11 million in funding to support affordable housing for Habitat partner families throughout North America. “We are deeply grateful for our long partnership with Schneider Electric,” he said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. “Going into our 21st year as partners, Schneider Electric continues to help us raise awareness about decent, affordable housing while making a direct and positive impact on the communities we serve.” About Habitat for Humanity Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in the south. Georgia. The Christian Housing Organization has since grown to become a global nonprofit working in local communities in all 50 U.S. states and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals who need a joint partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their homes together with volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and confidence they need to build better lives for themselves. Through housing, we are empowered. To learn more, visit habitati.org. About Schneider Electric Schneider’s goal is to empower everyone to get the most out of our energy and resources, overcoming progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life is in. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process technology and energy technology, cloud endpoints, controls, software and services throughout the life cycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings , data centers, infrastructure and industry. We are the most domestic of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our common goals, inclusive and empowered values. www.se.com SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International Similar links https://www.habitat.org

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos