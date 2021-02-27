Ethiopian Tiger: Aksum Massacre, Ethiopia

From the image, Getty Images Photo chat, Aksum is said to have been born the Queen of Sheba in the Bible

Eritrean troops clashed in Tigray province in northern Ethiopia, killing hundreds in Aksum, particularly in the two days of November, according to eyewitnesses.

The November 28 and 29 massacres could be a crime against humanity, according to Amnesty International.

An eyewitness told the BBC how the bodies of people had been lying in the streets for days, many of them had been eaten by wolves.

Eritrea Information Minister Yemane G Meskel has condemned the meeting, saying it was “impossible” and “unacceptable”.

He wrote on Twitter that the so-called Amnesty observers were pro-TPLF militants, the Tigray-led party, which is also involved in a dispute with the Ethiopian government over the war in the province.

The Ethiopian government has now agreed to cooperate with the international community in the investigation.

Although skeptical of Amnesty’s use of the collection, the government acknowledged it had serious concerns.

Ethiopia and Eritrea both deny that Eritrea’s army was involved in the Tigray war.

War broke out on November 4, 2020, when the Ethiopian government launched an offensive to quell the TPLF after party rebels captured the government’s military bases in Tigray.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who received the Nobel Peace Prize, told parliament on November 30 that no “civilian” had been killed in the attack.

But eyewitnesses describe how that day they began burying several unarmed civilians who had been killed by the Eritrean army – many of whom were boys and men who were shot in the street during house-to-house searches.

From the image, Google 2021 Maxar Technologies

Amnesty International has a large-scale satellite image of December 13 showing the lands of groups corresponding to the last tombs in two churches in Aksum, the ancient city of inaction for Orthodox Christians.

The interruption of communication and the ban on entry to Tigray has made the news of events in the province more popular.

In Aksum, telephone lights reportedly stopped working on the first day of the war.

How was Aksum treated?

Ethiopian and Eritrean troops began bombing eastern Aksum on Thursday, November 19th, according to city residents.

A government official told the BBC: “The attack lasted for five hours and did not stop. People in churches, restaurants, hotels and homes were killed. In the armed forces in the city, no one responded – because it was aimed at civilians. [aba civil]”.

Amnesty has gathered a number of similar pieces of evidence describing how the bombing of civilians continued that evening.

After taking control of the city, soldiers, often identified as Eritreans, sought out TPLF soldiers or other militants or “anyone with a gun”, according to Amnesty.

“There were a lot of murders … from house to house,” a woman told Amnesty.

Amnesty’s Deprose Muchena says there is ample evidence that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have committed “many war crimes in their attack on Aksum”.

What prevented the killings?

The following week, the report said Ethiopian troops remained in Aksum, Eritrea and moved east to the city of Adwa.

An eyewitness told the BBC how the Ethiopian army had robbed banks in the city at the time.

From the image, AFP Photo chat, The war left the Tigray people in dire need of help

Eritrea’s bodies reportedly returned seven weeks ago. The November 28 fighting was sparked by an attack by TPLF militants who did not have the proper weapons, according to Amnesty.

Between 50 and 80 rebels in Aksum attacked an Eritrean military base on the city slopes in the morning.

A 26-year-old boy who was involved in the attack told Amnesty: “We wanted to defend our city and try to defend it, especially by refusing to allow Eritreans to enter. They knew how to shoot and they had a radio, they “They exchanged information. I had no weapons, just a stick.”

What did the Eritrean army do?

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Trucks and ammunition were smuggled into Aksum, according to Amnesty.

Eyewitnesses say the Eritreans then spent the night in the crowd, shooting men and boys who had no guns out on the street, and continued until evening.

A 20-year-old told Amnesty about the highway killings:

“I was on the second floor of the building and I saw through the window Eritreans killing young people.”

The soldiers, identified as Eritreans, not only because of the clothes and parts of the car, but also because of the languages ​​they speak (Arabic and Tiger in Eritrea), then began to search house to house.

“I would say it was revenge,” a young man told the BBC.

“They kill everyone they see. You open the door and they see a man, they kill him, they open you and shoot you open.”

He was hiding in an altar building and had seen a chosen one killed by Eritrean soldiers and kept asking them to let him go: “He told them, ‘I am a civilian, I work in a bank.’

From the image, Getty Images Photo chat, Eyewitnesses said the roads in Aksum were full of wheels

Another man told the BBC he saw six men killed, including drunk men, outside his home near the Abnet Hotel the next day on 29 November.

“They lined up and shot them and I stood behind them. I knew two of them. We lived together. They asked them, ‘Where are your guns?’ And they also replied, ‘We have no guns, we are civilians. ‘

How many people were killed?

Eyewitnesses say Eritrean soldiers initially did not want anyone to approach the dead on the street – and those who tried to do so shot him.

One woman, two inmates aged 29 and 14, said the streets were “full of wheels”.

From the image, Getty Images Photo chat, Many people were buried in the Arba’etu Ensessa church in Aksum

According to Amnesty, the experience of the Ethiopian army, whose burial began many days later, is the latest in a series of mass graves on November 30, when many people brought their bodies to churches – sometimes 10 at a time. And a horse or a donkey.

At the hotel, Abnet, a government official, told the BBC that the bodies had been missing for four days.

“The wheels next to the Abnet Hotel and the Seattle Cinema were eaten by wolves. We only found the bones. We buried the bones.”

“I would say 8,000 civilians have been killed in Aksum.”

This is in line with what the church deacon told the Associated Press that many of the bodies had been eaten by wolves.

He helped collect victims’ identities and helped bury them in a public cemetery, which he estimates killed 8,000 people later that week.

Forty-one survivors and eyewitnesses were asked by Amnesty to name more than two hundred people they knew had been killed.

What happened after the people were buried?

Eyewitnesses say the Eritreans became enraged as large numbers of people fled, which spread and spread.

Universities, homes, hotels, hospitals, barns, car parks, banks, shops, bakeries and other shops are said to be on the agenda.

A man told Amnesty that Ethiopian troops had failed to prevent Eritreans from looting his brother’s house.

“They carried a TV, a jeep, a refrigerator, six meters, all the food was at home and cooking oil, bread butter, teff flour [indya ngenderwako muri Ethiopia]”, kitchen cupboards, clothes, alcohol cooler, water heater and laptop”.

From the image, Getty Images Photo chat, The boutiques are said to have remained visible

The young man, who spoke to the BBC, said he knew 15 of the city’s wealthy cars had been looted.

This affected the rest of Aksum, leaving them without food to feed and medical treatment, according to Amnesty.

Eyewitnesses say the theft of water pumps left them with drinking water from the river.

Why Aksum is a pristine city

She is said to have given birth to the Biblical Queen Sheba and traveled to Jerusalem to meet King Solomon.

They gave birth to a son – Menelek I – who is said to have brought him to Aksum L’Arche d’Alliance / Ark of the Covenant, which is said to contain the 10 commandments the Lord gave to Moses.

He is always kept in the church of Our Lady of Zion in that city and no one is allowed to see him.

From the image, Getty Images Photo chat, Church of Our Lady of Zion is a place of worship for Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia

Major religious festivals are held in the temple every November 30, attended by churchgoers from all over Ethiopia and around the world, but last year there was no war.

A government official told the BBC that Eritrean soldiers arrived at the temple on December 3 and “threatened the priests, forcing them to give them a gold and silver cross”.

But he says deacons and other young people will protect the box.