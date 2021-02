Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says responsibility for progress as ceasefire agreement remains with India

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the decision to stop cross-border firing along the control line under the ceasefire agreement, but said the responsibility for creating an environment for further progress rested with India. India’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that New Delhi and Pakistan had reconfirmed their commitment to a ceasefire along the border after a year of heightened military tensions between the two neighboring countries. Both sides blame each other for large-scale violations. Artillery, rockets and gunfire have been exchanged regularly between troops across the border, killing hundreds, often civilians. The center had told Parliament earlier this month that there were 5,133 ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan border in 2020, leading to 46 deaths. In a series of online posts, Khan on Saturday said Pakistan had always stood for peace and was ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue. I welcome the restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC [Line of Control], he added. Khan also called on the Narendra Modi government to reverse the steps taken by New Delhi in 2019 by changing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and to take the necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and the right of the Kashmiris to self-determination, as for the United States Security Council Resolutions. The obligation to create an environment conducive to further progress rests with India, he said. I welcome the restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The responsibility of creating an environment conducive to further progress rests with India. India must take the necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and right of the Kashmiri people for self-determination, according to UN resolutions. – Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2021 The Pakistani prime ministers’ statements came on the second anniversary of Pakistan’s retaliatory airstrikes after the Indian Air Force targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in 2019. He called the actions of India a reckless military adventure, adding that Pakistan had responded resolutely at a time and place chosen by us. We also demonstrated to the world Pakistanis responsible behavior in confronting the irresponsible military coasts of India, turning the captured Indian pilot, Khan added, referring to Indian Air Force wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani forces in a military battle between two countries in 2019.







