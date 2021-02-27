Opinion: The good news is everywhere during the global pandemic





A string of positive news reports suggest there is a visible light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. But first we need to understand where we are. This week marked the arrival of a bleak event still predicted in the United States: Half a million Americans have now died from COVID-19. It’s the largest number of coronavirus-related deaths from anywhere in the world and constitutes a tragic reminder that the work has not yet been done; Americans must continue to adhere to health protocols by wearing masks and maintaining social distance. But even in the midst of anger, there is positive news. Here are some of the best: Overall, virus cases are declining worldwide, with the World Health Organization reporting last week that new infections have dropped by 16% and deaths have dropped by 10% over the past week. Here in the US, the decline is even more dramatic, with hospitalizations at 132,464 on Jan. 6 and dropping 60% for 40 days to 55,403. Reports point to a number of reasons for this happy trajectory: More people are following health guidelines such as camouflage and social distancing, warm weather is disrupting viral transmission, and the population is achieving partial immunity thanks to much vaccine distribution. Utah is no exception. The seven-day average of new cases here is much less than 1,000 this week, the lowest since September. (Contrast with the daily record holders in late fall, when the state average fluctuated around 3000). Hospital admissions have also dropped. Moreover, 91% of residents of state long-term care institutions have been vaccinated and the number of inoculations is again on the rise after a drop last week. The dive was credited to a shipment of 36,000 Moderna doses delayed by bad weather; once it arrives this week, the state should see an ever-increasing number of gunshots. In an international note, the nation of Israel has seen tremendous success with its extended vaccination campaign, with appointments now open to all in the country who are 16 years of age and older. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to get everyone at that age across the country vaccinated by the end of next month an ambitious goal that experts nevertheless say is possible. And the sheer volume of data coming from the country is good news for the rest of the world: The lower rate of infection among Israelis indicates that the vaccine, in general, works. A recent study found that just one shot of the Pfizers vaccine is up to 85% effective, much higher than previously believed. Plus, the study found that enterprise bottles actually should not be stored in specialized, over-cold freezing, an initial requirement that prevented the drug from spreading. Now, the FDA is expected to give approval for doses to be stored at normal freezing temperatures, like the Modernas version. Because of this change, Pfizer announced that it expects to deliver more than 13 million doses by mid-March, more than doubling its results by early February. All of this is cause for celebration, but it is not yet cause to relax the good behavior that has contributed to it. The dark event reached this week should be ample proof of this. But as Americans continue to do their part by sticking to the guidelines, they have reason to rejoice in the good news across the globe and reason to hope for the end of this era.

