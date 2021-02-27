International
Union bosses and members of the public call for priority vaccination of police officers and teachers
Union leaders and members of the public have called on the government to give priority to teachers and police officers in the second phase of vaccine proliferation.
The Scottish Government has been asked to rethink its vaccination strategy to “protect education” following the announcement that professional groups will have no priority in the fight against Covid-19.
Scotland’s largest teaching union, EIS, has launched a campaign to ensure school staff are protected from the virus.
It comes as the UK Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) recommended that people get their stroke based on age group rather than work – in the second priority phase.
Experts said it would be too complex to identify people based on their profession and could ultimately cause a program delay.
Over 40s will have priority in the second phase of the submission plan, which is expected to start in mid-April.
EIS Secretary General Larry Flanagan said teacher vaccination would alleviate safety concerns in crowded classrooms.
He said: The announcement today, by the UK Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) recommending that working groups should not prioritize vaccination, will greatly increase school staff concerns about occupational safety in the classrooms crowded without adequate security mitigation in place.
The Scottish Government has pushed its displaced authority in the past to prioritize vaccination of other groups of vital workers, such as care staff, and must now act to ensure that all staff in schools our also be protected from the risk of Covid.
“We want schools to be open and provide a quality learning environment for our young people, but this must be done safely, with the right security mitigation in place.”
David Baxter, spokesman for the union branch in Dundee, said teachers did not want to be queued, however vaccinations would be a welcome safety tool.
The staff and teachers are really eager to get the kids back in front of them, he said. We recognize that best teaching and learning takes place in the classroom.
But at the same time we want it to be as safe as possible for ourselves and our children.
Weve seen what happened when there was a case in schools. It’s really hard because if you get a positive case, often with self-isolation, you are bringing out whole classes, teachers and everyone who has been in contact with them.
Dundee schools have been good at keeping bubbles and minimizing them, but one of the things that will make schools safer is vaccinations.
We were not looking to come out in front of everyone because we acknowledged that there are priority groups that are rightly defended first.
But this goes along with the side flow testing which were really satisfying were introduced.
Tool is another tool to make schools safer. It is not a silver bullet where once staff are vaccinated that social distancing will no longer be necessary and masks removed, but it is one of the tools that will help make schools and society a safer place.
The call to prioritize teachers has been supported by members of the public, such as Dundee resident Robbie Kinmont.
The 39-year-old optics accumulator said: “I think, by profession, this is something I would look at.
“People who work with the public should have an advantage, but the fact that they are so far is a good sign.” Kevin McGinty, 60, agreed that those working in education should get their vaccines earlier. He added: “I do not think so much about police officers, but of course about teachers.
“I think they should try to focus on the people who work in schools – I do not see how it can make things harder.
“I’m sure they have a list of all the teachers and where they work.”
Maria Lesniewicz, a 56-year-old cleaner, said: “I think it’s a bit silly because teachers deal with children all day and the police are dealing with the public.
“There is more danger there, as if they are arresting someone and they are probably not wearing masks.
“They should vaccinate as many people as possible, but they should vaccinate the people who need it most.”
Speaking in response to the publication of the JCVI Phase 2 Instruction, David Hamilton
The President of the Scottish Police Federation said: The JCVI instruction not to vaccinate the Police as a sector is extremely disappointing for Scottish officers.
“Police officers are dealing with increased disrespect, increasing the risk to the community
and this is likely to worsen as those who are vaccinated are tempted not to follow
regulations.
“We have spoken with the Secretary of the Cabinet of Justice and we have emphasized that they
the front line officers on whom this burden falls is the youngest part of our workforce and we are also pursuing calls on behalf of partner agencies whose staff are vaccinated and homework.
“There has been no practical knowledge of the risks faced by police officers and we hope the Scottish Government will consider our submission along with the JCVI guidelines in their decision-making.
“The police is an emergency service 24/7/365 that is used to providing a fast and agile movement
responds therefore to any suggestion that this will delay vaccination
the program is wrong. If required, we can supply 17,000 guns nationwide
TOMORROW
