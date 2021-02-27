Director of International Services (Senior News Controller)

Introduction to work Here at BBC World Service Group we are responsible for the BBC International News activity. Operating in over 40 languages, we reach a global weekly audience of 487 million people through international television, radio and digital output. We also provide further services to the BBC and our wider actors. The World Service Group is part of the BBC News Group and consists of the BBC World Service, the BBC Monitoring and the BBC Media Action. These three directions of the World Service Group all operate separately with different funding streams while working in close collaboration with colleagues across the News Group and beyond the BBC. We are looking for a Director of International Services who will lead BBC Newss’s overall global strategy, including World English Service, distribution and production of Language Services, BBC Monitoring and BBC Media Action. This senior role will have leadership responsibilities for the quality of our content and results across all of our multilingual platforms and channels throughout the World Service Group.

Role responsibility As Director, you will be responsible for the overall editorial and strategic direction of the World Service Group and the financial performance of our News offices located worldwide, ensuring at all times that our results meet the standards required for journalism. best of the BBC. You will develop and implement the overall strategy and policy for the BBC World Service Group in line with the strategic priorities of the BBC Newsgroups including the ambition to reach a global audience of 500 million people by 2022. Within this framework, you will provide the creative leadership, inspiration and vision for the BBC World Service Group to increase the strength, depth and quality of our services and to effectively realize the potential of the three business units through the imaginative and ambitious management of PORTFOLIO

Ideal candidate In addition to the skills and experience defined in the job description, you will be an outstanding editorial and organizational leader with a proven success story in a senior leadership role. You will have experience working within the international news market and running a global workforce operating in multiple jurisdictions. You will have highly tuned interpersonal skills and sensibilities to operate within a global multicultural and unified environment, bringing with it a comprehensive knowledge and sophisticated understanding of editorial policy and the values ​​and implications of implementing it within an international context. Ideally you will have a proven track record of successfully delivering change. The experience of leading a large, high-profile team from a variety of backgrounds with evidence of diversity and champion support is essential.

Package description Band: SL

Type of contract: Permanent

Location: London We are happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible application work query. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage, but if you would like to do so, we welcome you. Flexible work will be part of the discussion at the bid stage. Excellent career advancement The BBC offers great opportunities for employees to explore new challenges and work in different areas of the organization.

The BBC offers great opportunities for employees to explore new challenges and work in different areas of the organization. Unparalleled training and development opportunities Our internal academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.

benefit– We offer a competitive pay package, a flexible 35-hour work week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporate day) with the option to purchase a 5-day addition, a defined pension scheme and discounted dentistry, healthcare, fitness and much more.

About the Company We don’t just focus on what we do we also care about how we do it. Our values ​​and the way we behave are important to us. Please make sure you read about our values ​​and behaviors in the attached document below. Diversity matters on the BBC. We have a work environment where we value and respect the unique contribution of each individual, enabling all of our employees to thrive and reach their full potential. We want to attract the widest range of talented people to be part of the BBC whether it is to contribute to our programming or our wide range of non-productive roles. The more diverse our workforce, the better able we are to respond and reflect our audiences in all their diversity. We are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic background, religion and / or faith. We will consider flexible work requirements for all roles, unless operational requirements prevent otherwise. To learn more about Diversity and Inclusion on the BBC, please clickhere





