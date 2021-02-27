Spring weather is taking over as the sun forecast this weekend





Spring has blossomed, as milder temperatures are set to stay for the rest of the weekend and early next week. although it will be mostly cloudy today, Met ireann predicts there will be some sunny forecasts as temperatures hit between 10 and 13 degrees. It will stay mostly dry, but there will be occasional scattering of weak rain. This will remain true for the night, with showers mostly over Ulster. Overall, its setting will be cloudy over the northern half of the country overnight, but clear forecasts will develop further south. Temperatures will reach lows from zero to five degrees, being colder in the south with a slight frost. Slightly variable winds or conditions close to calm will allow fog and mist to form, with dense fog in places towards dawn. This fog will be gradually cleared until tomorrow morning, leaving a fairly bright day with sunny magic taking place during the afternoon. Sunday is set to be another generally dry day, with temperatures as high as nine to 12 degrees in a light East breeze. Sunday night will also be mostly dry with clear forecasts. Fog and mist will form in a light East wind, with a few dense pockets developing toward dawn. However there is a slight risk of frost formation with lower temperatures of one to four degrees. Again again, the fog and mist will gradually clear up by Monday morning, leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells unfolding until the afternoon. Temperatures will reach heights of eight to 11 degrees in a light breeze from east to southeast. Monday night will remain mostly dry with clear forecasts. For the third night in a row fog and mist will form in a light East wind. Temperatures are expected to go back to low levels of 1 to 4 degrees, with places from a frost. Tuesday will also start mostly dry, as the northern half of the country will stay that way for most of the day with sunny magic. However, torrential rains will be pushed into the southern counties during the afternoon, spreading north across the country in the evening, with a few possible lightning strikes. Higher temperatures of eight to 12 degrees are forecast with a light to moderate breeze of the East. Rainstorms will gradually push to the northeast on Tuesday evening, with drier forecasts taking place backwards. However it will generally remain cloudy, with temperatures as low as three to seven degrees. Fog patches will form in a slight East breeze. Wednesday will generally be cloudy with a mix of dry magic and scattered light rain blasts. Temperatures will reach heights of nine to 12 degrees in a slightly variable breeze. According to Met ireann current indications suggest that there will be further rain and sleet outbreaks in some cases by the end of next week, but with high pressure remaining the predominant feature of our weather. Independent Irish

