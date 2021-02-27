The second group with 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in SA





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Cape Town Thousands of healthcare workers have been vaccinated as more doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine have arrived in the country. On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that more than 63,000 health care workers were vaccinated. This comes after another series of 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Brussels. Dr Zweli Mkhize, the health minister, has said the country’s vaccination campaign is moving fast and that the government has never been asleep. Mkhize addressed Parliament earlier this week on the latest developments regarding the country’s vaccination program. The first phase of the vaccination program is aimed at healthcare workers and is being implemented as part of an implementation study approved by SAHPRA. The current J&J vaccine has not yet been commercially approved for use in the country where the process is still in progress. Mkhize said the provinces, which were responsible for the inoculation, were on track to inoculate 80,000 healthcare workers within two weeks. The country has over 1 million healthcare workers who will need to be vaccinated because of the risks of their work. The minister said the vaccination procurement program has been complex and has involved extensive negotiations with pharmaceutical companies. SA has ordered millions of doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson as discussions were ongoing with US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna Mkhize said the non-disclosure agreements were signed with China for discussions on the country’s two coronavirus vaccines. Other engagements were ongoing with Russia over the country’s Sputnik V vaccine. Mkhize said the two vaccines will not be considered for use in the country because of the dominant 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant. These included the AstraZeneca and Covaxx vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine had shown a decrease in protection against mild to moderate symptoms caused by variant 501Y.V2. The government had already received 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The minister said these doses would now be sold to the African Union in a “win-win situation”. He insisted they would not be given away for free. Mkhize said 20 African countries had decided to take advantage of the sale. The country will also receive vaccine doses from the AU and the World Health Organization’s Covax program. Mkhize had indicated that the government would also set up an innocent campaign fund to compensate individuals who may suffer side effects from inoculations. He said such funds were the norm. Such funds help protect vaccine manufacturers from litigation due to the side effects of vaccine inoculations. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni mentioned the fund during his budget speech on Wednesday. Politburo







