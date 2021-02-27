India has the largest share in Rohingya’s return to Myanmar: India to UNGA





India has stressed the need for an early return of Rohingya displaced from Bangladesh to Myanmar, saying it has the highest weight in resolving the issue as it is the only nation that has a long border with both countries. Speaking at the informal UN General Assembly meeting on Friday on the situation in Myanmar after the military staged a coup this month, India’s Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said it should be ensured that the latest developments in the country do not hinder the progress made so far and the international community should encourage and support positive steps. Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees at Cox’s Bazar, who fled Myanmar facing a military coup, often seen as “ethnic cleansing” by many rights groups. Myanmar does not recognize Rohingya as an ethnic group and insists they are Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country. The Myanmar army seized power on February 1, detaining de facto country leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The military coup came at a time when Bangladesh was leading a desperate campaign for the safe return of some 1.1 million Rohingyas. Tirumurti, addressing the issue of displaced persons from Myanmar’s Rakhine state, said India has the bulk of the issues in resolving the issue of repatriation of displaced persons as it is the only country that shares a long border with Bangladesh and Myanmar. We have continued to advise our partners on the need for a balanced and constructive approach to this issue. For this, mobilizing support for the development needs of local people is essential. India has consistently encouraged stakeholders to find practical and pragmatic solutions, he said. He stressed the need for an early resolution of the Rohingya issue. Stressing that a cooperative and consensus-based approach is essential to achieving a meaningful and practical outcome, Tirumurti said the international community should work to address the challenges that stakeholders continue to face in order to address this humanitarian problem. be resolved in a timely manner. “India will continue to work with both the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar to enable the return of displaced persons to their homes in Rakhine State as soon as possible in a way that is safe, fast and sustainable,” he said. . Praising Bangladesh for hosting over one million displaced persons on its territory, India said it was important for the international community to recognize and understand the humanitarian burden that Bangladesh continues to face and the efforts it has made to ensure the well-being of displaced persons. . The international community should further support, financially and otherwise, the Bangladeshi government’s efforts and also help ensure that issues related to camp radicalization and other security challenges are addressed in a rapid manner, Tirumurti said.

