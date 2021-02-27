PM Modi urges toy manufacturers to use less plastic, more environmentally friendly material





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday encouraged toy manufacturers to use fewer plastic materials and more eco-friendly and recyclable in an effort to boost domestic industry share in the global market.

Inaugurating the first Toy Fair in India, the Prime Minister said, “We need to become Aatmanirbhar in the toy sector and also serve the global market.”

Observing that India’s share of the $ 100 billion global toy market is very small and 85 per cent of the toys in the country are sourced from abroad, Modi said the situation needs to be changed.

“In the field of toys, India has tradition and technology, India has concepts and competence. We can turn the world towards eco-friendly toys. Through our software engineers, computer games can bring India’s stories to the world,” he said. he said.

Referring to the traditional toy industry, the Prime Minister underlined the need to promote Handmade in India.

If there is a demand for Made in India today, then the demand for Handmade in India is also growing evenly, he said, adding “today people not only buy toys as a product but also want to relate to the experience associated with “That toy. So we have to promote Handmade in India as well.”

The Prime Minister called on manufacturers to make better toys for both ecology and psychology, using less plastic and more such things that can be recycled.

Referring to government initiatives, Modi said the country has now ranked the toy industry in 24 key sectors.

The National Toy Action Plan has also been prepared, he said, adding, “it has involved 15 ministries and departments to make these industries competitive, the country becoming independent of toys, and India toys also going to the world. “Throughout this campaign, state governments have become an equal partner in the development of toy groups.”

He said along with this, efforts are being made to strengthen toy tourism opportunities. The Toyathon-2021 was also organized to promote Indian sports-based toys and more than 7,000 ideas were created with ideas.

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to interact with traditional toy manufacturers from Chennapatnam, Varanasi and Jaipur and to impress them the need to innovate and make toys more important given the changing taste of children.

More than 1,000 exhibitors participated in the Toys Fair 2021, which will run until March 2.

The first toy fair is not just a business or economic event, he said, adding that it seeks to strengthen the country’s old culture for sport and enjoy.

This toy fair is such a platform where one can discuss toy design, innovation, technology, marketing and packaging and also share their experiences, he said, adding that the world has done research on toys from the Valley Civilization era. of the Indus, Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa.

