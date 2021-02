MNM hopes to lead the third front, Sarathkumar meets Kamal Haasan

Mr Haasan said the first list of candidates would be announced on March 7, and he would start his full campaign on March 3.

Makkal Needhi founder Maiam Kamal Haasan on Saturday released the belief that he is likely to form a third front to fight the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Asked if he would lead the third front, Mr Haasan told reporters at the party headquarters in Alwarpet, that Clouds are forming and it will rain. He was accompanied by politician Pazha Karuppiah and Satta Panchayat Iyakkams Senthil Arumugam. Mr Haasan said Mr Karuppiah, who had previously been with a host of parties including the AIADMK and DMK, had joined the MNM and would run in the election. Mr Arumugam will work with the MNM on the election. Earlier, actor R. Sarathkumar, president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, visited the MNM office together with representatives of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, to discuss a possible electoral alliance. Mr Haasan said he was willing to compromise for good intentions. Clouds are forming and it will soon rain. We are welcome, and our doors are open. We cannot conjecture. We will announce the alliance soon, he said. Significantly, Mr. Sarathkumar had recently met with former interim Secretary General of AIADMK VK Sasikala. Mr Sarathkumar said he met with Mr Haasan to consider whether good people with similar views could come together. I have understood what he feels and his opinion. Holders of MNM offices will talk to us. We are waiting for a good response, he added. MNM sources said that Mr. Sarathkumar also mentioned that he was talking to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam headed by Mrs.’s nephew. Sasikalas TTV Dhinakaran. We are still to make our decision. This is the time for us to create different opportunities and choose the best for us, said an MNM office holder. Mr Haasan said the first list of candidates would be announced on March 7 and he would start his full campaign on March 3.

