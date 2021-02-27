‘Committed to expanding cooperation’: India, Bangladesh hold talks on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties





Flags of Bangladesh and India Photo credit: AFP Main points India, Bangladesh hold talks amid 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War and establish diplomatic ties The two sides reiterated their commitment to further expand and strengthen mutual co-operation on security and border issues. New Delhi: Marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, India and Bangladesh on Saturday assured each other of continued co-operation on security and border issues. The two sides also discussed actions taken to address terrorism and extremism. In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that the 19th Level Secretary of State Talks between India and Bangladesh were practically held today against the backdrop of ‘MujibBarsho’ and the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. “Both sides reiterated their commitment to further expand and strengthen mutual cooperation on security and border issues. Both sides reaffirmed that they will not allow the territory of either country to be used for any activity that is not in the interests of each other, “the MHA declared. The Home Office further added that India and Bangladesh also considered the early completion of the pending siege along the Indo Bangladesh (IBB) border as agreed by the Prime Ministers of both countries. “Both countries praised the co-operation between the two countries and the actions taken to address terrorism and extremism in an effective manner. The effective functioning of the Coordinated Border Management Plan to control illegal cross-border activities assessed by both parties,” reads the statement. further statement Earlier in the day, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria donated an inherited Alouette III helicopter to the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and received an inherited F-86 Saber aircraft as a return gift from Dhaka. To mark the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Liberation War, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria donated an inherited Alouette III helicopter to the Bangladesh Air Force. The Bangladesh Air Force Chief also donated an F-86 Saber aircraft that had been restored by “BAF after the 1971 war Both inherited aircraft will find a place of pride in museums on both sides,” the IAF said in a tweet. The exchange of planes took place in Dhaka during Bhadauria’s four-day trip to Bangladesh, where he visited various air bases and interacted with that country’s top military leadership.







