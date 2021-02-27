Covid map reveals shocking North-South divide as infections ‘burn hot enough’ in some areas, JVT warns

A map of Covid England hotspots has revealed a shocking north-south divide – as Jonathan Van-Tam warns of “hot enough” infections in some areas.

The deputy chief medical officer urged the British not to rest yet at an address by Downing Street last night.

9 A north-south divide has emerged as Covid infections subside in London and South East Credit: AFP

9 The vast majority of coronavirus hotspots in Eng; and are in the Midlands and North

And a heat map shows that in London and the South East – both at the epicenter of the crisis just a few weeks ago – cases are falling.

This despite Kent’s super-infectious variation appearing in the area.

Now, almost all the most affected areas of the country are in the North or Midlands.

Only two areas of the South fall into the top 30 gloomy – Luton and Slough.

Corby in Northamptonshire – which has a population of less than 60,000 – is now the most affected country in England, with 33.7 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 22 February.

Meanwhile, out of 315 local areas in England, 55 – 17 per cent – have seen an increase in case rates.

Coming out with Matt Hancock last night, Professor Van-Tam gave a stern warning that the UK has not yet won its fight against Covid.

9 Winchester in Hampshire now has some of the lowest infection rates in the country Credit: PA: Press Association

But last night, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam warned the British not to rest yet

9 He said some areas are burning quite hot from the infections Credit: AP: Associated Press

Presenting a series of slides on coronavirus case rates, he said “there were plenty of areas of the UK that are burning quite hot”, including in the Midlands and spreading to the west coast of England.

Prof. Van-Tam called on those vaccinated to abide by the rules, urging the public: “Do not break this now.

“It ‘s too early to relax.

“Just keep discipline and stay on hold just a few more months.”

Currently, all 30 areas with the lowest infection rates in England are in the South.

Only three cases were registered in West Devon over the past week, a rate of 5.4 per 100,000.

Despite the split, the Government plans to lift the blockade uniformly across the country, with no return to the level system.

Schools will reopen on March 8, while on March 29, the sixth rule goes back out.

9 The government plans to lift restrictions on the country at the same time Credit: PA: Press Association

9 But Matt Hancock says ‘lightning blocks’ will be used in areas where infections remain high Credit: Alamy Live News

9 Corby in Northamptonshire is currently the most affected area of ​​England Credit: Alamy

April 12 will open the squares again for clients again, with hairdressers and barbers at the back, along with nail salons.

From May, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to have domestic services again – with the rule of six or two families in the country.

And over the same month, two homes will finally be able to blend in – and stay overnight.

After June it is hoped that all other restrictions on where people can go will be lifted.

But northern health chiefs are said to be concerned about ongoing issues with consistently high levels of infection.

One said London’s experience with the coronavirus was similar to a “forest fire plowing through fuel before it burns itself” – while in areas like Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, the situation is more like a “burning tire fire” per month”,reports Manchester Evening News.

A Joint Biosafety Center report on the Covid outbreak in Leicester, Blackburn and Bradford found that the root causes could be a “perfect storm” of several factors.

Covid England hotspots The 30 worst-hit areas, with the rate of new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 22 and, in parentheses, the number of new cases Corby, 333.7, (241)

Peterborough, 263.0

Tamworth, 250.3, (192)

North Warwickshire, 246.7

Leicester, 240.2, (851)

Sandwell, 235.3, (773)

Fenland, 225.8, (230)

Middlesbrough, 223.4, (315)

Mansfield, 222.3, (243)

Preston, 222.2, (318)

Redditch, 219.3, (187)

Bury, 217.8, (416)

Bolton, 213.5, (614)

Bradford, 211.6, (1142)

North West Leicestershire, 207.5, (215)

St. Helens, 204.3, (369)

Gedling, 203.6, (240)

Luton, 202.3, (431)

South Holland, 198.9, (189)

Wellingborough, 198.2, (158)

Ashfield, 196.2, (251)

Kettering, 193.6, (197)

Tameside, 193.4, (438)

Erewash, 193.3, (223)

Walsall, 191.3, (546)

Slough, 189.2, (283)

Stockport, 189.1, (555)

Nottingham, 188.6, (628))

Kirklees, 187.1, (823)

Charnwood, 184.6, (343)

Deprivation, types of work, and the way families are made up – including people from different generations living together – are likely to be to blame.

And last night, Mr Hancock confirmed that “lightning blocks” would be used to treat areas where infections are continuing to grow.

He said the “goal” is to ease restrictions nationwide – but ministers will not rule out local action amid regional disparities.

“We proposed to get out of the national stalemate all together. These regional inequalities are smaller than we saw in the autumn,” he said.

“We do not rule out taking local action in an individual area as we see an increase. But the goal is for us all to come out together.”

And the Secretary of Health said a drop in infections is slowing to just 15 percent a week.

“In some areas of the country that has been completely flattened and one in five areas of local authority has seen an increase in cases in the last week,” he said.

“This grim picture shows that this is not over yet. The rules of staying at home are still in force for a reason.”

Meanwhile, Dr Mike Tildesley, who works in mathematical modeling of infectious diseases at the University of Warwick, said he was “concerned” that the virus could continue in some areas.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today program if Covid-19 could remain a “disease of the deprived”, he said: “This is a real concern for me and I know a number of other scientists have raised this . “

