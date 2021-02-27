Who is next on the priority list for Covid vaccines?

JCVIset provides final recommendations in phase two of the vaccine program on February 26, concluding that those aged 40-49 will be the first in line to receive a vaccine invitation.

Those aged 30-39 and 18-29 will then be invited, with the Government aiming to get all adults vaccinated by the end of July, raising hopes for the possibility of events and outdoor vacations in August.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, president of Covid-19 for JCVI, said: “Vaccines stop people from dying and the current strategy is to prioritize those who are more likely to have severe outcomes and die from Covid-19. .

“The evidence is clear that the risk of hospitalization and death increases with age.

“The vaccination program is a great success and continued age-based use will provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time, including to those in occupations with a higher risk of exposure.”

Why is there a delay between the first and second blocks?

Regulators have said the key to success will be to administer two full doses between four and 12 weeks apart, in order to give as many people as possible the initial dose of the vaccine, which offers some protection against the virus.

Astudy found that a single dose of Oxford vaccine was 76 percent effective in protecting against infection between 22 days and 90 days after injection, rising to 82.4 percent after a second dose at that stage. Researchers involved in the trial said the decision to support the decision was made by the UK to extend the interval between initial doses and booster doses to 12 weeks.

One study found that a single dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine provided a “very high” level of protection against Covid-19 after just 21 days, without the need for a second “supplemental” vaccination.

The UEA study, which has not yet been reviewed by colleagues, looked at data from Israel where the vaccine was thrown. The scientists found that the vaccine became 90 percent effective after 21 days – supporting the UK’s plans to delay the time of a second stroke.

While it is not yet known how long immunity lasts beyond 21 days without a second dose, researchers believe it is “unlikely” to fall largely over the next nine weeks.

How will I be invited to get the vaccine?

The NHS will contact you when you are eligible for the vaccine and you will be invited to make an appointment.

If you are enrolled in a general practitioner, you will be contacted by your surgery or by phone, by text, email or mail, in order to book a vaccine at your local vaccination center.

You can still enroll in a GP operation if you have not already enrolled in one and it is advisable to make sure your contact details are up to date to ensure there are no delays.

However, if you are over 70 and have not yet received the vaccine, the government encourages you to contact your doctor.

The three ways of delivery

Health Secretary MattHancock said there will be three births, with hospitals and mass vaccination centers alongside pharmacists and general practitioners offering strokes.

In total, 250 active hospital sites, 89 vaccination centers and around 1,200 local vaccination sites – including primary care networks, community pharmacy sites and mobile teams – have been set up to ensure that every person at risk has easy access to a vaccination center, no matter where you live.

Sites across the country have been transformed into vaccine centers and have started vaccine administration from January 25th.

Some of these routes include ExCel in London, Villa Park in Birmingham, Etihad Tennis Center in Manchester and the Epsom Downs racetrack in Surrey.

Mr Johnson promised the vaccines would be available to people within 10 miles of their home. For a small number of very rural areas, the vaccine will be delivered to them through mobile teams.

In addition to the three ways of giving birth, the Minister of Vaccines, Nadhim Zahawi said that there is potential for the vaccine to be administered in the form of a pill.

Taking a dose of the vaccine in pill form can help alleviate supply issues that have prevented it from spreading to some parts of the world, including Europe.