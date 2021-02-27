Alibaba is back in good Beijing books to help alleviate poverty :: WRAL.com





Jack Ma’s tech empire may still be facing tough new rules in China, but Alibaba seems to have won at least a little favor this week from President Xi Jinping. Alibaba was one of hundreds of companies Xi congratulated on Thursday during a ceremony aimed at strengthening its multi-year campaign to eradicate extreme poverty in the country. Alibaba is a “model” of “national poverty alleviation”, according to the certificate it received from the government. The company posted the certification on its Weibo account. The company also received praise for its efforts from Chinese state media, which this week drew attention to Alibaba’s efforts to help farmers sell about $ 155 billion worth of agricultural products through its e-commerce sites in support of the Xi campaign. State-run China Youth Daily released a report Wednesday praising the company for its innovations, such as using AI algorithms to help farmers raise chicken, helping people sell agricultural products through live streaming, providing education and training for poor rural women, and lending in rural areas through its online banking services. The government-backed praise is welcome news for Alibaba and Ma, who for months have been caught up in an intensifying blow from Beijing to the country’s technology sector, including an anti-trust investigation. The e-commerce giant’s financial technology subsidiary, Ant Group, is also expected to undergo major restructuring to satisfy regulators who are concerned about its large reach in digital payments and finance. Ant’s long-awaited IPO was canceled late last year after Ma criticized Chinese regulators. Criticism of Ma in particular who had not been seen in public for months before briefly rediscovering in January even seemed to pave the way for the state media. Last month, he was left out of a list of top Chinese business leaders compiled by the Shanghai Securities Journal. And late last year, The Daily Daily, a spokesman for the Chinese Communist Party, published an opinion urging tech firms to take more responsibility and focus less on short-term results. “Internet giants with massive amounts of data and advanced algorithms need to have more responsibilities, more aspirations and more achievements in technological innovation,” the section read. Alibaba “is privileged to have participated in [the anti-poverty campaign]”Alibaba wrote in a Weibo post on Thursday. Toeing in the party line has many benefits for Alibaba. Xi made it clear last September that he expected private companies to support the work of the Communist Party. Technology firms contributing to Xi’s anti-poverty campaign are fulfilling their obligation to “serve the state,” according to Alex Capri, a researcher at the Hinrich Foundation and a senior visiting member at Singapore National University. “It reflects well on the party and gains support,” he added. “As long as Big Tech is seen to be in line with [Party’s] nationalist message, they will be spared from further public punishment “. However, Capri warned that praise for Alibaba this week “is not a contradiction of the Chinese Communist Party’s hard line against Big Tech”. He still expects the government to continue its crackdown, which is fueled by concerns that technology firms have too much influence in China’s financial system. Some media have reported that Ant, for example, has agreed with authorities to make a financial holding company a move that could force it to lower its aspirations to be a dominant force in the tech world. Jill Disis contributed to this report.

