UK district judge removes evidence from Justice expert Markandey Katju in Nirav Modi case | India News





NEW DELHI: A UK district judge dismissed expert evidence given by retired High Court judge Markandey Katju on behalf of diamond Nirav Modi to stop his extradition to India in the PNB fraud case. He described Katju’s allegations of corruption and lack of credibility in the Indian judiciary and judges as too long to be trusted.

Both Justice Katju and retired HC Bombay judge AM Thipsay had provided evidence to support Nirav Modi’s claim that he would not receive a fair trial in India. Of Justice Katju, the district judge said: “I pay little attention to the opinion of justice expert Katju. His evidence was in my assessment less than objective and credible.” At Thipsay, the UK Judge said: “I do not care what he thinks.”

The judge said the Katyus Justice evidence focused mainly on the fact that Indian courts have been politicized. Attempting to take home his view that Nirav Modi will not get a fair trial in India, justice Katju had stated that in recent years the Supreme Court in India “has practically surrendered to the Indian government and is making its bids and is not acting as an independent state body that protects the rights of the people as it should be. ”

He had said, “the Indian judiciary has largely surrendered to the political executive.” The judge said, “He gave the example of a case heard by the SC which according to him were settled in a perverted manner and the President of the Court was” simply making offers to the Indian government. He has been rewarded as a quid pro quo by being nominated as a member of Parliament after retirement. ”

The British judge said that the accusation against the former CJI did not go well in the mouth of justice Katju, who after retirement himself secured the appointment by the government for the chairman of the Press Council of India.

Regarding Justice Katju’s allegations that Nirav Modi’s case has drawn a biased media trial, the judge said, “I agree that sensational media reporting on high-profile criminal cases is not unique in India and is not unknown in this jurisdiction “.

The judge noted attorney general Tushar Mehta’s letter, the Aug. 20 letter attached by the CBI, in which SG had said, “There are a large number of criminal cases being tried in this country in connection with which different leaders across the political and other spectrum the person in public life expresses his views.However, Indian justice, while adjudicating a particular case, remains untouched, immovable and untouched.Any accused, including Nirav Modi, would have all legal remedies available according to the detailed provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure [which ensures protection of rights of every accused of neutrality, impartiality and objectivity of a criminal trial]”

The British judge said, “There is nothing in the media volumes, broadcasts or social media links that referred to me in the voluminous defense packages that gives any indication that politicians are trying to influence the outcome of any trial, let alone the Nirav Trial. “Modis or that the trial itself would be sensitive to such an impact. I reject any allegation that the Indian government has deliberately created a media attack. I pay little attention to justice in the opinion of expert Katjus.”

“Despite being a former judge of the Supreme Court in India until his retirement in 2011 his evidence was in my estimation less than objective and credible. His evidence in court seemed tainted with resentment towards the former senior judicial colleagues.She had the marks of an open critic with his personal agenda.I found evidence and his behavior in media engagement the day before I gave evidence to be controversial about someone who served the Indian judiciary in such a high level set to preserve and protect the rule of law, “the judge said.

