India-Bangladesh hold internal secretary level talks to discuss security issues

India and Bangladesh discussed the “early completion” of pending siege work along the international border they share as they reiterated their commitment to address issues related to terrorism and extremism during secretary-level talks held Saturday, he said. an official statement. The 19th edition of the dialogue took place online against the backdrop of ‘MujibBarsho’, the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla led the Indian side, while the Bangladeshi delegation was led by the top secretary, the public security division of the neighboring country’s interior ministry, Mostafa Kamal Uddin. “India and Bangladesh attach great importance to their bilateral relations. The two secretaries reiterated their commitment to further expand and strengthen mutual co-operation on security and border issues.” “Both sides reaffirmed that they will not allow the territory of either country to be used for any activity that is not in the interests of each other,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement. He added that the two sides discussed the early completion of the pending siege along the India-Bangladesh (IBB) border as agreed by the two countries’ prime ministers. The talks “praised the co-operation between the two countries and the action taken to address the threat of terrorism and extremism in an effective manner”. He said the effective functioning of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) to control illegal cross-border activities was assessed by both parties. “Holding the Inaugural Dialogue of Police Chiefs in January, 2021 implementing the decision taken at the Minister of Interior Level Talks (HMLT) held in August, 2019, was noted with appreciation by both parties,” the statement said. The two countries also agreed to “further increase the level of co-operation to prevent the smuggling of counterfeit Indian currency (FICN) banknotes and smuggling”. The statement said Bangladesh “appreciated” the assistance provided by India in the field of training and capacity building for various security agencies. “Both sides reviewed the full range of border security and co-operation and agreed to work closely to meet the two countries’ shared leadership vision,” she said.

