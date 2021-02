Hannity urges GOP to stop ‘war’, to join as conservatives: ‘Enough enemies in your life’

Sean Hannity on Friday called on Republican lawmakers to stop fighting with each other and focus on the conservative principles that unite them. “The Republican Party, like the Democratic Party, is made up of a broad coalition,” said the Hannity host, acknowledging that not all Republicans are as conservative as he is. “If the Republicans are going to succeed and win the election, it’s not that complicated. They have to stop the war, focus on some basic American principles, make Great America back, Reagan’s conservative principles.” He listed a number of conservative values: freedom, liberty, limited government, lower taxes, less bureaucracy, constitutionalists on the bench, order and order, security and safety, school choice, secure borders, free and fair trade , energy independence, First and Second changes and constitution. “That’s it,” Hannity said. “I’m a conservative. That’s my agenda. I’ve not changed in 33 years on radio and 25 years on Fox.” HANNITY ASK ‘WHO ONLY IN POWER’ AFTER THE REPORT ON THE FOREIGN POLICY RESPONSIBLE TK KAMALA HARRIS Noting the 80% Reagans principle that says agree with someone who often can not make them an enemy, he said, “To idiots in Washington, DC, who want to fight each other if you stay focused. on that agenda, it’s not that complicated’s simple and you will gain and take power. “ He advised lawmakers, “If you promise, go and fight for it,” adding “slander, attacks by Democrats, the media crowd has plenty of enemies in your life.” MEMBERS OF THE THREE FREEDOM CAUCASUS URGEN CHENEY TO STEP FROM THE ROLE OF SG GOP LEADERSHIP AFTER THE LATEST ANTI-TRUMP COMMENT Republicans have had some high-profile squabbles since several House and Senate GOP members voted alongside Democrats to remove and convict former President Trump of riots in the U.S. Capitol in January. Trump dropped 10 votes less than his sentence and was acquitted earlier this month. Much of the anger from Trump loyalists focused on the Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., The third-highest-ranking GOP member of the House, who voted to blame Trump and has been critical of his alleged role in inciting protesters. She survived a vote earlier this month to oust her from the leadership position for her impeachment vote, but was called back last week after she and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Changed whether Trump was due to speak as scheduled at the Conservative Police Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION Republicans like Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Have also said they plan to support candidates who want to elect Cheney and potentially other Republicans who voted to blame Trump.

