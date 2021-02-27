International Forum Explores the Ultimate Purpose of a Free and Unified Korea; New beginning of the US-ROK Alliance

Discussions in the forum considered a bold, new, “free and unified Korean framework” requiring a comprehensive approach, in the final game, to resolving the long-standing Korean peninsula issues including security and denuclearization, economic development and human rights.

The U.S. Congress, the National Assembly of ROC, and policy experts explored the prospects of U.S.-Korea policy under the Biden administration.

A focal point for the discussion was the President E Joseph Biden’s remarks last October during the US presidential campaign for the Korean news agency Yonhap. In them, he affirmed his objective to “continue to put pressure on a denuclearized North Korea and a unified Korean peninsula while working to reunite Korean-Americans separated from loved ones in North Korea per decade. ”

US congressional leaders including Korean-Americans Rep. Kim i ri (R-CA) and Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), Rep. GK Butterfield (D-NC) and Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) called for bipartisan efforts to support a reunited Korea as well as efforts to reunite Korean-Americans with their families in North Korea through pending legislation in Congress.

Congressman and Deputy Majority of Camps GK Butterfield stated, “With a new United States administration aiming once again to strengthen our fundamental alliance with the Republic of Korea, I would like to join you in affirming the support of strong for the founding ideals of the Korean Independence movement for a free and indivisible Korea. ”

Noticing that both of her parents were from North Korea and were unsuccessful in trying to reunite with relatives left in North Korea, Rep. Steel said, “It’s not fair to dismiss [visitation of] family members because they are Korean American. “She is sponsoring the legislation together with Rep. Kim i ri and Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) that would involve Korean American families in any family reunification initiative.

Prominent members of the ROK National Assembly from both political parties, including Hon. Young-Kyo Seo and honorable Taeyong Cho, expressed support for reunification based on the principles and values ​​that strengthen the US-ROC alliance. Assemblyman Cho welcomed the new US administration and said President Biden “appreciates the US-ROC alliance, restores trust between the two nations and pursues the unification of the Korean Peninsula”.

Top officials from the Clinton and Bush administrations, as well as Korean politicians and grassroots leaders, saw significant opportunities with the new U.S. administration for progress in U.S.-ROK relations and a resumption of approaches to the threat posed by the regime. North Korea.

Dr. Viktor cha, President Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Georgetown University Professor Robert Gallucci, US Chief Negotiator of the US-DPRK “Agreed Framework” agreed that complex diplomatic work should be undertaken with new efforts to engage allies, to ensure short-term and long-term prevention to oppose Of North Korea nuclear threat and establish clear tactical and strategic relationships with China.

Dr. Cha laid out the key principles for US Korean policy. The principal was working in close co-operation with the Allies, in particular South Korea. He also added that the “normalized” relationship with North Korea would require addressing the issue of human rights.

Dr. Hyun Jin P Moon, chairman of the Global Peace Foundation and author of Korean Dream: The Vision for a Unified Korea, stressed the need for a comprehensive strategic approach focused on the ultimate goal of a free and unified Korea, supported by the growing movement for reunification in South Korea and a global civic campaign to build international support. He called on Koreans to rely on the common values ​​and culture in their history that preceded the current division.

He urged that “a unified Korea, harmonized with fundamental freedoms and human rights, should become a clearly articulated and actively pursued US policy, South Korea, their allies and the UN. This would provide a clear ultimate goal for Korean policy and a framework for all negotiations with the North. “Focusing on this ultimate goal naturally requires a comprehensive approach that no longer separates the nuclear issue from other issues such as human rights, governance concerns and economic development.”

Dr. Edwin Feulner, the founder of the Heritage Foundation, underlined the need to reaffirm the US-ROK alliance and stressed the essential role of a vibrant civil society in building a free and united Korea, calling it our destiny to work together in it. both sides of the Pacific, towards this goal.

The forum came together from Global Peace Foundation, One Korea Foundation, and Alliance for United Korea US, with the support of the partner in SEOUL from Action for United Korea, a coalition of more than 900 civil society organizations advancing peaceful Korean reunification.

