India will launch the Brazilian Earth-Observer satellite (and 18 others) tonight. Watch it live!





India will send a Brazilian satellite for Earth observation in space along with 18 additional satellites and you can watch the launch live. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch the satellite, called Amazonia-1, into a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle to be set up by the country’s Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. ISRO will broadcast the website live starting at 11:20 pm EST on Saturday, February 27 (0420 GMT or 9:50 am local time at the place of departure on Sunday, February 28). Departure is scheduled for Saturday at 11:54 a.m. EST (0454 GMT or 10:24 a.m. local time Sunday). You can watch the launch live here or directly on Space.com, courtesy of ISRO. You can also watch it directly from ISRO here and through to YouTube. Crowds will not be allowed at Satish Dhawan Space Center, ISRO noted in a special press release ; there will be no media personnel or open view available due to the coronavirus pandemic. India did not launch a mission last year until November due to the impact of the pandemic . In photo: India launches RISAT-2B Earth image satellite The mission’s main satellite is Brazil’s Amazon 1, which will operate in a synchronous polar orbit of the sun, so that instruments can fly over stable lighting conditions. The satellite will be able to see any part of the Earth within five days and can observe in both visual and infrared bands, with a resolution of about 200 meters (60 meters). Infrared images allow spacecraft to look through the clouds, which will be “extremely valuable in applications such as [monitoring] deforestation on Amazon, “said the Brazilian National Space Research Institute (INPE) a description of the Amazonia mission 1 . “This increases the possibility of capturing useful images in the face of cloud cover in the region,” the institute added. The satellite companions Amazonia-1 and 18 will launch in the popular variant of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle “DL” rocket, which uses two strong belt boosters, said ISRO in a description of the mission . The smallest “passengers” are from India and the United States. The Indian satellites include Satish Dhawan SAT (which will study radiation, space weather and communications), the UNITYsat trio of radio relays and a technology demonstration satellite called SindhuNetra, for which ISRO has not provided details. U.S. satellites include another technology demonstrator called SAI-1 NanoConnect-2, as well as 12 “SpaceBees” from Swarm Technologies, part of a larger constellation that will use two-way satellite communications and the data relay for the Internet of Things. clutch paid a $ 900,000 fine to the Federal Aviation Administration in 2018 after an unauthorized launch of SpaceBees, but the company has sent more satellites into space since its launch. Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

