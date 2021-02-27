Video: Expat businessman buys Rolls Royce for special car license plate number X1 in UAE





Xian Jun Xu gets his special number plate.

Image Credit: Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah: The Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah announced that a Chinese investor had bought a number 1 license plate, Code X, in the emirates, during a special auction for prominent car numbers and license plates last week. The plate was destined for a luxury Rolls-Royce car. The price of the extraordinary number of license plates reached an extraordinary level, but was not made known. According to the authority, the Chinese businessman was impressed by the license plate issued by Ras Al Khaimah, which prompted him to buy it, which bears the number 1, code X, and installed it in a luxury car. The ceremony was organized by the ENOC Village for Inspection and Registration of Cars in the Emirates, in the presence of interested officials in the Commission. Xian Jun Xu, a Chinese investor working in the automotive sector, said the aesthetics of the new Ras Al Khaimah license plate and its unique and striking design formed the motivation behind his purchase of the license plate 1 and code X, with which begins its name and its personalization for the luxury car, which adds more aesthetic value to the car. He thanked the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, who issued distinctive license plates of unique cars in shape and design. Maysoon Al Dhahab, Acting Director General of the Public Resources Authority at Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the license plates issued by Ras Al Khaimah are of interest to different groups and nationalities. He added that the authority and the number factory are eager to provide everything that would serve the community and contribute to strengthening the position of the emirates, which is moving steadily on the paths of inclusive development at all levels. Xian Jun Xu bought a Rolls-Royce for his special license plate.

Image credit: Granted

Omar Al Mannai, CEO of Emirates Auction, stated that the company is eager to provide services to the public who want to buy license plates of vehicles bearing special numbers. He stressed that the purchase by a resident investor instead of a distinctive sign shows its effective performance and its ability to attract those who want to get special numbers for their vehicles. Through best practices and standards, with high transparency and dynamism. Xian Jun Xu told Gulf News that he bought this number because of his distinctive code X, which stands for his name. He owns a motor showroom at Al Awir in Dubai. He is a resident of Dubai and has four young children, and has been in the UAE for three years. He said: I love the UAE and its people and the government. they are good people. The aesthetics of the new number plate in Ras Al Khaimah and its distinctive model formed the main motivation for his license plate purchase. It for personal use, he said, expressing his gratitude to the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, which oversees the issuance of distinctive car plates in shape and design. The Chinese investor said he plans to buy more special numbers for his family and if they introduce the X code in any other emirates he would buy it as well.

