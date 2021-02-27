FM urges India to strive for peace in border areas

State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on India to work with China for peace and calm in border areas, saying the New Delhi shake-up and even regression over its China policy goes against the interests of both parties.

In a telephone conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday, Wang said the rights and mistakes of last year’s situation in the China-India border areas are very clear and deep lessons should be learned from the past.

This was the first phone call between the two ministers since their meeting in Moscow in September. Both parties agreed to set up a telephone line to exchange views in a timely manner during the call.

The Indian side violated bilateral agreements and consensus several times in the western sector of the China-India border last year, in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force and violate Chinese territory. The incident in June caused the death of four Chinese soldiers and the serious injury of a commander of the Chinese regiment.

Wang said that since the disengagement of the front line troops in the Pangong Tso Lake area had recently been completed and the situation on the ground had been significantly eased, both sides should appreciate this hard-won progress, jointly achieve achievements and preserve momentum of consultation, in order to further alleviate the situation.

He also called for efforts to improve border management and control mechanism, advance the border negotiation process and continue to build mutual trust.

Experience over the past decades has repeatedly demonstrated that acts of highlighting differences will not help resolve the issue, but will instead destroy the foundation of mutual trust, Wang said.

While border disputes, as an objective reality, should receive due attention and be taken seriously, Wang said the border issue is not the only factor in China-India relations and should be placed in a proper position in their ties.

As ancient civilizations and major emerging economies that are in a critical historical period of development and revival, China and India must help and support each other in achieving their goals, Wang noted, adding that a decline in Continuous bilateral connections mean only unnecessary losses for both parties.

According to Wang, both sides must adhere to the strategic consensus reached by their leaders and resolutely pursue the right path of mutual trust and cooperation. He said both sides should not err because of suspicion and mistrust.

Wang underlined the importance of properly addressing the border issue in order to prevent bilateral ties from getting stuck in a vicious cycle.

The State Counselor suggested that the two sides work together instead of blocking each other and joining hands for development instead of building walls.

The two countries can take an easy-to-difficult approach, step by step to improve ties and promote pragmatic cooperation, Wang added.

Jaishankar said India hopes to strengthen dialogue and consultations with China in order to end the early withdrawal of troops to other regions, push for the de-escalation of border tensions and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas.

The recent break-up in the Pangong Tso Lake area is an important result of the diligent implementation of both sides of the consensus reached by the two foreign ministers in Moscow, he said.

India is ready to act in the interest of the long-term development of India-China relations and implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, Jaishankar added.

