International
FM urges India to strive for peace in border areas
State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on India to work with China for peace and calm in border areas, saying the New Delhi shake-up and even regression over its China policy goes against the interests of both parties.
In a telephone conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday, Wang said the rights and mistakes of last year’s situation in the China-India border areas are very clear and deep lessons should be learned from the past.
This was the first phone call between the two ministers since their meeting in Moscow in September. Both parties agreed to set up a telephone line to exchange views in a timely manner during the call.
The Indian side violated bilateral agreements and consensus several times in the western sector of the China-India border last year, in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force and violate Chinese territory. The incident in June caused the death of four Chinese soldiers and the serious injury of a commander of the Chinese regiment.
Wang said that since the disengagement of the front line troops in the Pangong Tso Lake area had recently been completed and the situation on the ground had been significantly eased, both sides should appreciate this hard-won progress, jointly achieve achievements and preserve momentum of consultation, in order to further alleviate the situation.
He also called for efforts to improve border management and control mechanism, advance the border negotiation process and continue to build mutual trust.
Experience over the past decades has repeatedly demonstrated that acts of highlighting differences will not help resolve the issue, but will instead destroy the foundation of mutual trust, Wang said.
While border disputes, as an objective reality, should receive due attention and be taken seriously, Wang said the border issue is not the only factor in China-India relations and should be placed in a proper position in their ties.
As ancient civilizations and major emerging economies that are in a critical historical period of development and revival, China and India must help and support each other in achieving their goals, Wang noted, adding that a decline in Continuous bilateral connections mean only unnecessary losses for both parties.
According to Wang, both sides must adhere to the strategic consensus reached by their leaders and resolutely pursue the right path of mutual trust and cooperation. He said both sides should not err because of suspicion and mistrust.
Wang underlined the importance of properly addressing the border issue in order to prevent bilateral ties from getting stuck in a vicious cycle.
The State Counselor suggested that the two sides work together instead of blocking each other and joining hands for development instead of building walls.
The two countries can take an easy-to-difficult approach, step by step to improve ties and promote pragmatic cooperation, Wang added.
Jaishankar said India hopes to strengthen dialogue and consultations with China in order to end the early withdrawal of troops to other regions, push for the de-escalation of border tensions and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas.
The recent break-up in the Pangong Tso Lake area is an important result of the diligent implementation of both sides of the consensus reached by the two foreign ministers in Moscow, he said.
India is ready to act in the interest of the long-term development of India-China relations and implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, Jaishankar added.
This article initially appeared in China Daily and has been reproduced with permission.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]