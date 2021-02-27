Captain Tom Moore, 100-year-old UK fundraising hero, honored at funeral





Veteran Moore received a fire salute from 14 Yorkshire Regiment soldiers and a flight from a World War II-era airplane.

His Union-flagged coffin was carried by soldiers from the regiment to the crematorium in Bedford, East England, crossing empty canes due to coronavirus restrictions. The soldiers then went out and left his immediate family for service, to the sound of Moore singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” on a charity single he recorded with Michael Ball.

In line with current coronavirus restrictions, the funeral was attended by his immediate family – two daughters, Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore, his four grandchildren and son-in-law.

“Dad, I’m so proud of you,” Teixeira said, “What you have accomplished all your life and especially the last year. You may be gone but your message and your spirit continue.”

Lucy said her father would watch them at the funeral and laughing saying “don’t be too sad as something has to lead you to the end”. Speaking of her grief, Ingram-Moore said “we have lost a large part of our family” and “we feel your loss with a deafening silence”. But she added “the power of love we left allows us to stay strong.” Alfie Boe’s performance of “I Swear Toe My Place” and Dame Vera Lynn’s “The White Cliffs Of Dover” were played at the moving ceremony. Once the restrictions of Covid-19 allow, the family will intern Moore’s ashes in Yorkshire, where he will rest with his parents and grandparents on the Moore family plot. He died at the hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19. Lovingly known as Captain Tom, Moore raised almost $ 33 million ($ 45 million) by walking around his garden last year. His exploits united a frozen spot in the jam and made him a celebrity likely late in his life, giving him a military promotion, a knight from Queen Elizabeth II and a number one single. Moore’s fundraising efforts will long be associated with the UK plunging into stalemate last spring, and his death made him one of the high-profile victims of a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 120,000 the British. People from 163 countries donated to Captain Tom Moore’s fundraiser, said the celebrant who held the funeral. She added that they were investing “in the values ​​he stood for”.

