Naidu in damage control after poor TDP display in gram panchayat polls in Kuppam

The poor performance of the Telugu Desam Party in the Andhra Pradeshs Chittoor County Kuppam Assembly constituency in the recently concluded gram panchayat election has shaken the ground of party president and former Prime Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the constituency.

Although gram panchayat elections are held on a non-partisan basis, candidates running for sarpanch posts and neighborhood members openly open their party affiliations at ground level. Both the YSR Congress party and the main opposition TDP won the prestigious gram panchayat election as they offer control over the electorate at the grassroots level.

However, the YSRC had the advantage of being the ruling party with full control over the official machinery. She has claimed to have won just over 80 percent of the 13,000-gram pancakes in the state, including 16 percent of them unanimously.

The TDP, however, refuted this claim and said it won nearly 35-40 percent of the gram pancakes.

What shocked the TDP was the poor performance by the party in Kuppam which is considered to be the stronghold of Naidu who has represented it for the last seven terms. The TDP can only win 14 of the 89 grams of panchayats that fall under this constituency, while the YSRC snatched 74 grams of panchayats.

Read also: How much will the vaccine cost in private hospitals? Here is what the government says

The result of the gram panchayat election in Kuppam is a reflection of people’s confidence in the welfare schemes being implemented by YS Minister Yagan Mohan Reddy. It’s a Jagans policy victory, rather than the loss of Naidu, said YSRC general secretary and adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

He noted that in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency of Kadapa district, represented by Jagan, the YSRC won all 108 grams of panchayats that showed the people support for the current government.

The defeat of the TDP in Kuppam completely demoralized the party cadre in the constituency, which blamed the top leaders in Chittoor who failed to take the election seriously.

The ruling YSRC has been concentrated in Kuppam for quite the sole purpose of breaking the Naidus stronghold. It has thrown big money and mobilized all its top leaders led by Panchayat Peddireddy regional minister Ramachandra Reddy in the constituency. By gaining control over the gram panchayats, the ruling party will go all out to defeat Naidu in the upcoming Assembly elections to end his political career, said a senior TDP leader from Chittoor, who declined to be named.

Realizing the threat posed by his position, Naidu quickly stepped into action as part of the damage control exercise. In the last three days, the TDP chief toured the whirlpool of Kuppam constituency, interacted with party leaders and led several rallies to renew the party cadre.

Establishing a confident and aggressive stance, Naidu said the YSRC had tried to bulldoz panchayat elections by abusing its power. He called on the people of Kuppam to fight against threats and attacks by YSRC leaders and to continue their fearless struggle to save democracy.

I assure you that in the next election, the TDPs victory march will start from Kuppam itself, defeating the secret plans of the YSRC leaders, he said, addressing you at a rally in Kuppam on Friday.

He claimed that YSRC leaders and police had threatened to file fake cases against TDP candidates in panchayat polls. They threatened to place bottles of alcoholic beverages and ganja in their homes to reserve fake cases. We will continue the fight even though we have to go to jail for a day or two, he said.

However, the YSRC disputed Naidus’ claims. Panchayat Regional State Minister Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenged the TDP president to run in the next assembly elections by Punganur (represented by the minister), to prove he had the support of the people.

Naidu has lost the trust of the people. He can never win any election again, the minister said.