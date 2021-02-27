‘Hiding’ claims could end Nicola Sturgeon ‘weekly’ leadership

Alex Salmond claims that there is no doubt that Nicola Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code (Picutre: PA)

Nicola Sturgeon could have no choice but to step down as First Minister if allegations that she deliberately deceived the Scottish Parliament are substantiated, the Scottish Tories have said.

Claims by her predecessor Alex Salmond during an investigation into how the government was treated allegations of sexual harassment against him contradict the account she gave to Holyrood.

They suggest she cheated on ignorance of the allegations when he revealed them to her at a meeting, despite being told about them four days ago.

The leader of Scotland’s Conservative MPs, Douglas Ross, said Ms Sturgeon should absolutely resign if she is shown to have lied to parliament, which is a breach of the ministerial code.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “We have lost the first ministers through resignations here in Scotland for much less than Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of.

Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP who sits on the Scottish Parliament committee leading the inquiry, said the allegations could be absolutely destructive to its leadership.

He said: “If even half of what he claimed yesterday turns out to be true, and we will reach the end of this very soon, then Nicola Sturgeons position is unstable and she will have to resign.

She told MSP that she first learned of the allegations against Salmond at a meeting at her home with him on April 2, 2018, but it later emerged that his former chief of staff Geoff Aberdein had told her four days earlier in the office her, a meeting she claimed to have forgotten.

The couple have dominated the Scottish National Party for decades (Photo: PA)

Mrs. Sturgeon denies the allegations.

Mr Salmond disagreed with the descriptions of her conduct as permanent and did not say Ms. Salmond should leave if she is found guilty of violating the ministerial code.

However he separately accused Ms Sturgeon of casting doubts in the trial which cleared her of the charges, saying there was no doubt that she violated the rules.

Ruth Davidson, who leads the Tories Holyrood faction, has accused Ms Sturgeon of a cover-up and says she may be forced to withdraw at the end of the investigation into Alex Salmond controversy.

She told Sky News: Every parliament should be able to ask questions of the government and wait for those questions to be answered.

Honestly, this is not about independence or not. This is about being Scottish, this is about wanting Scotland to work.



Ms Sturgeons most powerful ally Ian Blackford refused to rule out her resignation Code violations were proven to be true (Photo: EPA)

This has to do with the desire for Scottish institutions to function and for parliament to be held accountable by the executive regardless of which party is in power.

The position of First Minister could be resolved within weeks as she expected to be the final witness in the Holyrood investigation next Wednesday.

She faces a separate investigation into allegations of fraud by the Scottish Parliament.

SNP leader Ian Blackford insisted today that Ms Sturgeon was not violating the ministerial code, though he declined to say whether she should leave if it turned out to be wrong.

This will be put to bed and we will be able to go through it to make sure we are dealing with the Covid crisis in the right way and we were discussing what the future of Scotland is.

My party and I have full confidence in the First Minister leading us to that destination for Scotland to become an independent country.

