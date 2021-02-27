International
‘Hiding’ claims could end Nicola Sturgeon ‘weekly’ leadership
Nicola Sturgeon could have no choice but to step down as First Minister if allegations that she deliberately deceived the Scottish Parliament are substantiated, the Scottish Tories have said.
Claims by her predecessor Alex Salmond during an investigation into how the government was treated allegations of sexual harassment against him contradict the account she gave to Holyrood.
They suggest she cheated on ignorance of the allegations when he revealed them to her at a meeting, despite being told about them four days ago.
The leader of Scotland’s Conservative MPs, Douglas Ross, said Ms Sturgeon should absolutely resign if she is shown to have lied to parliament, which is a breach of the ministerial code.
He told the Daily Telegraph: “We have lost the first ministers through resignations here in Scotland for much less than Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of.
Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP who sits on the Scottish Parliament committee leading the inquiry, said the allegations could be absolutely destructive to its leadership.
He said: “If even half of what he claimed yesterday turns out to be true, and we will reach the end of this very soon, then Nicola Sturgeons position is unstable and she will have to resign.
She told MSP that she first learned of the allegations against Salmond at a meeting at her home with him on April 2, 2018, but it later emerged that his former chief of staff Geoff Aberdein had told her four days earlier in the office her, a meeting she claimed to have forgotten.
Mrs. Sturgeon denies the allegations.
Mr Salmond disagreed with the descriptions of her conduct as permanent and did not say Ms. Salmond should leave if she is found guilty of violating the ministerial code.
However he separately accused Ms Sturgeon of casting doubts in the trial which cleared her of the charges, saying there was no doubt that she violated the rules.
Ruth Davidson, who leads the Tories Holyrood faction, has accused Ms Sturgeon of a cover-up and says she may be forced to withdraw at the end of the investigation into Alex Salmond controversy.
She told Sky News: Every parliament should be able to ask questions of the government and wait for those questions to be answered.
Honestly, this is not about independence or not. This is about being Scottish, this is about wanting Scotland to work.
This has to do with the desire for Scottish institutions to function and for parliament to be held accountable by the executive regardless of which party is in power.
The position of First Minister could be resolved within weeks as she expected to be the final witness in the Holyrood investigation next Wednesday.
She faces a separate investigation into allegations of fraud by the Scottish Parliament.
SNP leader Ian Blackford insisted today that Ms Sturgeon was not violating the ministerial code, though he declined to say whether she should leave if it turned out to be wrong.
This will be put to bed and we will be able to go through it to make sure we are dealing with the Covid crisis in the right way and we were discussing what the future of Scotland is.
My party and I have full confidence in the First Minister leading us to that destination for Scotland to become an independent country.
Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at[email protected]
For more stories like this,check out our news site.
Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]