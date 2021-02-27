Hundreds of schoolgirls abducted in Nigeria, says government official

Hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted in the early hours of Friday when armed men raided a state-run school in the state of Zamfara, in the northwest Niger, a government official told CNN.

The schoolgirls were taken from their hostels by gunmen who raided the Government Girls’ High School in Jangebe town, a senior government official with knowledge of the incident told CNN.

A police officer was killed in the attack, according to the source, who did not want to be named as he did not have permission to speak on record.

“They came with about 20 motorcycles and marched the kidnapped girls into the woods,” the source said. “The bandits arrived around 1:45 in the morning and they operated until 3 in the morning

“The sad part is that there is a military checkpoint that is about four minutes away from the school,” he added.

About 500 students are normally in the boarding school, of whom about 315 were taken by gunmen. The others managed to escape and return to their inns, the source said.

A state police spokesman told CNN that a detailed statement would be issued as they put together what happened. He declined to comment on the number of students abducted.

Later Friday the force said in a statement that a joint “heavily armed” search and rescue operation had been launched.

Concerned parents of some of the schoolgirls spoke to CNN on Friday, with one saying her daughter was apparently caught in pajamas.

“My daughter is among those taken because I saw her things left behind,” Jummai Haruna, Hafsat Abubakar’s mother, told CNN.

“I believe she dealt with her dress only while sleeping because I found her hijab and school uniform.”

“I miss him a lot already. No one told me anything about my daughter’s whereabouts. She has always been with me. Her father died when I was still pregnant with her. “Now I do not know what to do,” said Haruna.

Narama Umar’s granddaughter, Asmau Lawali, 14, is also among the missing.

“The government must help bring our daughters back. There were many parents at school crying. “It’s very sad, we want our girls back,” Umar told CNN.

Another resident, Safiyanu Jangebi, told CNN that he heard gunshots at the time of the abduction and described how observers clashed with police at the scene.

“There are police officers all over the school, the young people are angry and now they are throwing stones at the police. The governor’s wife was also here. “They also threw stones at him, chanting ‘Allah will punish you’ and ‘We will not forgive you,'” Jangebi said.

In a statement released on social media on Friday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the abduction was “inhumane and completely unacceptable”.

“This administration will not be subject to blackmail by thugs targeting innocent school students in anticipation of large ransom payments,” Buhari said in a statement, which was posted by his official spokesman.

He added: “We have the capacity to deploy massive force against bandits in the villages where they operate, but our limitation is the fear of heavy peasant losses and innocent hostages who could be used as human shields by bandits.

“Our main objective is to ensure the hostages are safe, alive and undamaged.”

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres also condemned the attack.

“The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and their safe return to their families. He reiterated that the attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a serious violation of children’s rights and human rights in general, “said his spokesman in a statement issued Friday.

In a later tweet, Guterres called the abduction “a gross violation” of human rights.

Amnesty International said the incident was a “war crime”.

The latest kidnapping comes just two weeks after at least 42 people, including students, were abducted in a similar raid on a state school in Niger State, in the Nigeria Middle Belt region. One student was killed in that attack, while 27 students, three teachers and nine family members, were abducted. Their current location is unknown.

UNICEF on Friday expressed concern over overnight attack reports.

“We are outraged and saddened by another brutal attack on students in Nigeria,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

“This is a serious violation of children’s rights and a horrific experience for children – one that can have long-term effects on their mental health and well-being. We fully condemn the attack and call on those responsible to release the girls immediately and for the government to take steps to ensure their safe release and the safety of all other school students in Nigeria. “

“Children need to feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents need not worry about their children’s safety when sending them to school in the morning,” Hawkins said.

Many parents are concerned about the safety of their children in schools in northern Nigeria.

In December, at least 300 schoolboys were abducted by bandits in Katsina, The country of birth of Bukhari. Students have since been released.

The most prominent of the school kidnapping cases in the country was that of the Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram in April 2014.