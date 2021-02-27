Tunisia’s main party holds a big rally as the government’s row escalates





Supporters of Tunisia’s largest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, march during a rally against President Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia on February 27, 2021. REUTERS / Zoubeir Souissi reuter_tickers

This content was published on February 27, 2021 – 15:08

By Tarek Amara TUNISIA (Reuters) – Tunisia’s main political party gathered a large crowd of supporters in the capital on Saturday in a show of force that could spark a rift between the president and prime minister. In one of the largest demonstrations since the 2011 Tunisian revolution, tens of thousands of Ennahda supporters marched through central Tunisia chanting “People want to protect institutions!” and “People want national unity!”. The dispute has played against a bleak backdrop of economic turmoil, frustration with democracy and competing reform demands from foreign lenders and UGTT, the main strong labor union, as debt repayments approach. Ennahda, a moderate Islamic party led by Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, has backed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi in a row with President Kais Saied over a cabinet reshuffle. Banned before the revolution, he has been a member of the ruling coalitions since then and, although his share of the vote has fallen in recent years, he still holds the most seats in parliament. “Nationalists, Islamists, Democrats and communists,” Ghannouchi told the crowd, “we had gathered together during the dictatorship … and we must unite again.” The most recent election, in 2019, yielded a fragmented parliament while pushing Saied, an independent, into the presidency. When the government collapsed after just five months in office, Saied appointed Mecic as prime minister. But they quickly fell and Mechichi turned to support for the two largest parties – Ennahda and jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui Heart of Tunisia. Last month, Mechichi changed 11 ministers in a reshuffle seen as replacing Saied allies with those of Ennahda and Heart of Tunisia. However, the President has refused to swear in four of them. Meanwhile, demonstrators who protested last month against inequality and police abuses focused most of their anger on Mecic and Ennahda. Ennahda blamed Saturday’s march as “in support of democracy”, but was widely seen as an attempt to mobilize popular opposition to Saied – raising the spectrum of competing protest movements. “This is a strong message that all people want dialogue and national unity,” Fethi Ayadi, a senior Ennahda official, told Reuters. To increase tensions, foreign lenders’ demands for spending cuts, which could lead to unpopular cuts in state programs, are opposed by the UGTT. Tunisia’s budget for 2021 envisions the need to borrow 19.5 billion Tunisian dinars ($ 7.2 billion), including about $ 5 billion in foreign loans. But Tunisia’s credit rating has plummeted since the coronavirus pandemic began, and market concerns about its ability to raise funds are reflected in sharp price increases for Tunisia’s default credit swaps – insurance against its debt default. . ($ 1 = 2.7 Tunisian dinars) (Written by Angus McDowall; Edited by Helen Popper and Kevin Liffey)

