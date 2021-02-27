Trade unions say COVID job losses indicate structural racism in UK workforce





Analyzes reveal that the BAME unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 9.5% between the last quarter of 2019 in the same period last year. The unemployment rate for white workers increased from 3.4% to 4.5% over the same period. Photo: Getty Unemployment for Black, Asian and Minority (BAME) ethnic groups has more than doubled the rate for white workers, a new study shows. Trade Union Congress (TUC) said the flying figures amid the COVID-19 pandemic carry a “mirror of structural racism” in the UK workforce. The analysis revealed that the BAME unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 9.5% between the last quarter of 2019 in the same period last year. According to the report, the unemployment rate for white workers increased from 3.4% to 4.5% over the same time period. Official data from Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the unemployment rate of black people in the country (13.8%) is three times that of white people (4.5%). Unemployment rates in the UK have risen to a five-year high. Currently, there are 1.74 million unemployed people, with women of disproportionately affected ethnic minorities. One in 10 women of minority ethnicity are now out of work, the TUC said. The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) said unemployment is now “exceeding” the worst case forecast. there are forecast that the unemployment rate for all workers will reach a peak of 7.5% in the second quarter of 2021. The TUC analysis comes after charities, unions and activists signed a joint statement calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take action to combat and end structural racism and inequality in Britain. If the government cares to tackle deep-rooted structural racism, it needs to give more now. Anything less will be a blow to the teeth for our communities, “said Lord Simon Woolley, former Chairman of the Government Unit on Racial Inequality. He added that the government should stop “placing poor black people against poor white people” and address systematic racial inequality. READ MORE: UK response COVID-19 makes ‘existing gender equality problems’ worse Frances OGrady, general secretary of the TUC said: This pandemic has raised a mirror of structural racism in our labor market and in wider society. She said color workers had borne the brunt of Covid-19’s economic impact, losing their jobs twice as fast as white workers. The story goes on When BME workers have stayed in their jobs, we know they are more likely to work in low-wage, unsafe jobs that puts them at greater risk of the virus. This is evidence of structural discrimination that has led to a disproportionate rate of BME death from coronavirus, OGrady said. This crisis should be a turning point. As we emerge from the pandemic, we cannot allow these inequalities in our workplaces and our society to persist. Ministers must stop the delay and challenge the systematic racism and inequality perpetrated by the BME people. SEE: Why do we still have a gender pay gap?

