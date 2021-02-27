The state is ready for a turbulent Assembly poll





Kerala is apparently ready for a tumultuous poll in the Assembly, of a kind never seen before. Between the CPI (M) -led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), there is a forbidden battle. But it is the challenge posed by the BJP against the two main opponents that is likely to affect the outcome in a large number of segments of the Assembly. With the political scenario undergoing a change, the LDF is looking at a return to power following the steady support of its coalition partners. But the UDF hopes for a comeback by overtaking Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in its campaign. The BJP-led NDA is doing banking in the strong RSS cadre and increasing voter support among Hindus and a section of Christians. Lok Sabha 2019 polls favored the Congress coalition, while three-tier local government polls in 2020 gave Left parties an edge. These elections may have served as a model for the electoral prospects of both fronts for Assembly polls working on different matrices. In the 2016 Assembly polls, the LDF secured 43.48%, the UDF 38.81% and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP 14.96% of the vote. With the exception of BJP, which increased its votes by 8.93%, the LDF and UDF lost 1.63% and 6.97% respectively compared to the 2011 elections. Coincidentally, out of 140 seats, the LDF collected 91 seats, UDF 47 and NDA 1 and the remaining one, taken from PC George, as Independent. A tectonic shift in the direction of voting fidelity and the 11 cohesive partners coming together boosts the LDF’s confidence that it intends to remain in power for the next five years. Allegations of a series of scams failed to lower the Left government in the December three-level polls. But what worries the front is the unemployment statistics plagued by backlogs, the adjustment of temporary and contract staff, and recent allegations of foreign trawler fraud. Congress will need to galvanize itself in organizing its political affairs effectively to create a new electoral agenda. The State leadership believes Rahul-Priyanka’s election proven in Lok Sabha polls would be strong enough to avoid Pinarayi Vijayan’s re-election bid. The continued support of the BJP among the voters of the Nair and Ezhava communities begins through various mathematical calculations that emerged through various issues such as Sabarimala and the controversial “love jihad” theory. But the standard for victory on all fronts will be unpredictable against the bleak backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing social unrest caused by religious and caste pressure groups in the State.

