Myanmar police escalated pressure on protesters after envoy called for international action

YANGON, Myanmar Police in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on anti-military demonstrators earlier this month, taking effect early on Saturday as protesters tried to gather in the country’s two largest cities.

Security forces in some areas appear to be becoming more aggressive in the use of force and arrests, using more plainclothes officers than they had previously discovered themselves. Photos posted on social media showed residents of at least two cities, Yangon and Monywa, resisting by erecting makeshift street barricades to try to impede police advance.

The Myanmar crisis took a dramatic turn on the international stage as well, at a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, when the country’s ambassador to the UN declared his allegiance to the ousted civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi and called on the world for military pressure to give up power.

There were arrests Saturday in Myanmar’s two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, where demonstrators were attacking the streets every day to demand the reinstatement of the government of Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won a landslide election victory. November.

Police are increasingly enforcing an order from the junta banning meetings of five or more people.

Many other towns and cities have also hosted large-scale protests against the February 1 coup.

Police in Dawei, southeast and Monywa, 85 miles northwest of Mandalay, used force against the protesters after the two cities saw large demonstrations.

Social media carried unconfirmed reports of a protester killed in Monywa. The reports could not be immediately confirmed independently. Reports from Monywa also said dozens were arrested.

Military occupation overturned years of slow progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule.

Suu Kyi’s party would have been installed for a second five-year term in office, but the military blocked Parliament from convening and barred him and President Win Myint, as well as other senior members of her government.

At the General Assembly in New York, UN Ambassador to Myanmar Kyaw Moe Tun stated in an emotional speech to fellow delegates that he represented the popularly elected Suu Kyis civilian government and supported the fight against military rule.

He urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the coup and refusing to recognize the military regime.

He drew loud applause from many diplomats in the global body of 193 nations, as well as effective praise from other sources on social media, who described him as a hero. The ambassador opened a three-finger salute that was endorsed by the civil disobedience movement at the end of his speech, in which he addressed people at home in Burma.

In Yangon on Saturday morning, police began arrests early at the intersection of Hledan Center, which has become the gathering point for protesters who then head out to other parts of the city.

Security forces also tried to thwart protests in Mandalay, where roadblocks were set up at several major intersections and regular rally sites were flooded by police.

Buddhist monks were prominent in Saturday’s march in Mandalay, giving moral authority to the civil disobedience movement that is challenging military rulers.

Junta said he took power because in recent years polls have been marred by massive irregularities. The election commission has denied allegations of widespread fraud. The junta fired members of the old commissions and appointed new ones, who annulled the election results on Friday.