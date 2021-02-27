‘We need this:’ Getting the COVID-19 vaccine in remote indigenous and urban populations

Boss Chris Moonias looked at a webcam as he prepared to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shortly after precious doses arrived in his northern Ontario community.

“I’m coming to you directly from the Neskantaga First Nation community center where our vaccines will be administered,” said a cheerful Moonia, with a blue mask available, during a live video on Facebook in early February.

Moonias was the first to receive the vaccine at Oji-Cree First Nation on the shores of Lake Attwapiskat north of Thunder Bay.

The vaccine had arrived by plane earlier in the day after weeks of planning and the boss’s video was part of a campaign to get community members on board.

Moonias said in an interview that he had done his research, talked to medical professionals and was not worried about getting shot.

About 88 percent of eligible reservoir members have since received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The second doses will arrive on Monday.

However, earlier this week, reserves declared a state of emergency due to a COVID-19 explosion, with several cases involving the Thunder Bay district jail.

Moonias said four reserve members in Thunder Bay, all under the age of 40, including his nephew, have died. And he is concerned about the other 200 members living off the reserve almost the same number as those in the reserve and when they will be inoculated.

“I even thought about flying my people … to get the vaccine,” said Moonias, who added that it is unlikely to be an option because of the cost.

Canada is in the middle of the largest vaccine distribution in its history. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit indigenous populations much harder, and Ottawa says they are a priority for vaccinations.

Current distribution remains complex and diverse across the country.

Neskantaga is one of the First 31 Nations involved in Operation Immunity at a Distance, part of the first phase of the spread of the Ontario vaccination. The operation took place with Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Ornge, the province’s air ambulance service. The goal is to provide mass vaccinations by April 30 and is marking early successes.

There are challenges to bringing the vaccine to the first distant nations and questions about distribution to indigenous urban populations.

The Assembly of First Nations says most indigenous communities have not received sufficient supply to extend doses to their off-reserve members. The National Association of Friendship Centers says there is no national vaccination plan for indigenous people.

There is also concern that there is no national plan to address the decades of mistrust created by systematic racism and experiments on indigenous people.

There are many examples throughout the Canadian history of scientists sponsored by the federal government or the government itself conducting medical experiments on indigenous people, including children, who were the subject of a tuberculosis vaccine trial in Saskatchewan that began in the 1930s.

Ontario New Democrat Sol Mamakwa, who represents Kiiwetinoong constituency, said some voters told him they were afraid to get the vaccine. They do not trust her.

He has been traveling to communities to help promote it and took his first dose along with members of the First Nation Lake Muskrat dam.

Community engagement has been essential in getting vaccines, Mamakwa said. The promotion starts a few weeks before the vaccine teams arrive and includes radio campaigns, social media posts and live question and answer sessions.

It is about giving information to people, he said.

“One of the only ways out of this pandemic is vaccines,” said Wade Durham, chief operating officer of Ornges, who added that it is essential that indigenous people get involved in vaccine planning.

Every first nation in remote immunity operation has a community member responsible for answering questions and setting up a vaccination site. Immunization teams are required to receive cultural training and, where possible, include local medical professionals and native speakers.

Indigenous Services Canada said it is aware that a history of colonization and systemic racism has caused distrust, so campaigns are being conducted specifically for the First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.

Michelle Driedger, a Metis professor of community health sciences at the University of Manitoba, said experience has shown that stocks are high when it comes to indigenous communities.

During the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, the Canadian Public Health Agency prioritized vaccines from geography. A key lesson learned was to increase indigenous representation on decision-making tables, she said.

At the time, indigenous people were over-represented in hospitalizations and intensive care, as well as in deaths. Those living in remote and isolated communities experienced worse outcomes.

Driedger said the vaccine response is better now, but there is “rational skepticism”. There should be a transparent vaccination plan for indigenous communities no matter where they are, she said.

The Matawa First Nations tribal council said its four communities accessible by road are not getting the same vaccine as its five flight seats and more needs to be done.

Provincial officials have said the distant First Nations took advantage of the spread of vaccines due to less access to health care in the country and increased health risks. Chief Rick Allen of Constance Lake First Nation has said the vaccine should go where the outbreaks are.

Back in Neskantaga, Moonias said he will do everything he can to protect whoever he can.

He continues to provide updates about his vaccination. In another Facebook video posted shortly after he received his blow, the boss gave a thumbs up and said there was no pain or discomfort.

“We need this. We need to defeat this virus.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 27, 2021.

This story was produced through the Reporters for Human Rights Program Indigenous Journalists under the mentorship of The Canadian Press, with funding from the RBC Foundation in support of the RBC Future Launch.