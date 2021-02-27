At least 25 dead after jail break in Haitian capitalExBulletin







footprint Dieu Nalio Chery / AP Dieu Nalio Chery / AP A massive prison break in Haiti has resulted in the escape of hundreds of prisoners and the death of at least 25 people, including the prison director and an infamous Haitian gang leader named Arnel Joseph. The demolition took place Thursday at the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison in the capital Port-au-Prince. As of late Friday, authorities had apprehended about 60 detainees but were still actively searching for more than 200 others, according to Haiti’s secretary of state for communications. Frantz Exantus. Gang violence in Haiti has increased in recent years and Joseph, the gang leader, had been among the country’s most wanted fugitives before his arrest in 2019. He had been awaiting trial on charges of murder, rape and kidnapping. Joseph was killed in a shootout with police after he escaped, Exantus told a news conference. Joseph was riding a motorcycle through the city when police tried to lower him, according to Exantus. He was killed by police after opening fire. Some of the 25 people killed were passersby, authorities said, attacked by inmates as they escaped. In a statement sent to NPR, the UN Special Representative for Haiti, Helen La Lime, wrote that she was “deeply concerned” about her release from prison. “I encourage the police to speed up investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident, redouble their efforts to re-capture fugitives and strengthen security around prisons across the country,” La Lime said. President Jovenel Moise wrote on Friday condemning the explosion and urging the Haitians to remain calm. The Haitian National Police, he wrote, “are instructed to take all measures to bring the situation under control.” Haiti is in the midst of political unrest as President Moise faces mounting pressure to leave. Moise was elected to a five-year term in late 2015, but allegations of fraud disrupted the election so much so that an interim administration ran for just over a year before taking office in February 2017. Moise claims he will says his five-year term does not end until 2022, and he has ruled by decree since the end of 2019. Widespread protests erupted this month over his refusal to step down and as more than 20 political opponents who Moise accused of planning a violent coup were arrested. For everyday Haitians, especially those in Port-au-Prince, prison termination is just the last chapter in what has been a year of growing violence. A dramatic increase in reward grabbing over the past year has prompted the closure of schools and a warning from the US Embassy urging American citizens to exercise caution while traveling in Port-au-Prince. In recent months, abduction victims have included a nun, a surgeon, the five-year-old daughter of a peanut seller and two members of a film crew. Meanwhile, the epidemic of gang violence over the past year has left hundreds dead and even more displaced. In December, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a number of Haitian officials to participate in a scheme to arm and fund gangs in order to “create instability and silence the demands of the Port-au-Prince population for improved living conditions”. And just this month, a United Nations report was requested Haitian authorities to “end impunity” for violent gang members, adding that “without a proper accountability process, the cycle of violence is likely to result in more casualties.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos