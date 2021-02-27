The father who shouted ‘I can’t breathe’ while being held was killed illegally

Jack Barnes, 29, was killed illegally after refraining

A father who shouted “I can not breathe” when he restrained himself from walking down the sidewalk after a quarrel at a train station was illegally killed, has heard an investigation.

Jack Barnes, 29, of Hull, was held to the ground by four customer service representatives monitoring antisocial behavior on the Manchester Victoria tram system after he had previously attacked two of their colleagues.

Barnes repeatedly said he could not breathe while lying on the sidewalk in downtown Deansgate after being caught after a 1,000-meter chase on the evening of Oct. 11, 2016, the Manchester Coroners Court was told.

One of the four men, a former police officer, took the position of restraint at one point and grabbed Mr.’s neck. Barness and held his left arm behind his back as well as putting pressure on his back.

Look: Dad says ‘I can’t breathe’ while being held by tram staff

From body camera footage worn by a colleague, the former police officer was heard to say: You would be kicked out. Are you all right

He later added: Right, if you fight I will put you to sleep. It will not kill, it will not kill, but you will go to sleep for a while.

A Barnes father did not continue to fight or shout as the officer held him for a total of nine minutes and was heard uttering his words for a short period of time before continuing to have a cardiac arrest.

The interrogation heard passed a few minutes before anyone noticed he was not moving and he turned and his lips were seen to be blue.

One father suffered a cardiac arrest. (PA)

Barnes suffered a severe hypoxic brain injury and died in hospital on December 2, 2016.

He had previously taken an unknown amount of Spice medicine before the incident in Manchester Victoria when his friends got into an argument with one of the staff about alleged drug use on the tram or platform.

This led to Barnes shaking the bag at two staff members before being evicted from the station, the judge was told.

HM senior corruption officer for Manchester, Nigel Meadows, noted that his four followers were overly stimulated and excited and everyone had the opportunity to call the police during the course of the prosecution, but did not do so.

Concluding that Mr Barnes was killed illegally, he said: Cardiac arrest was caused by a combination of factors including the consumption of synthetic cannabinoids, the physical pursuit of more than 1,000 meters and an element of resistance to the content in the initial stages but also the prolonged content itself and the unreasonable and excessive force used to do so.

He found the restriction more than minimal, insignificant or negligible contributed to cardiac arrest.

After the investigation, Barness’s mother, Patricia Gerrard, said: “From day one I have said that the persons involved should be prosecuted for what they did to Jack.

If this had been the opposite, my Jack would have been sent to jail. I’m sure about that.

He should still be here with us and watch his beautiful daughter grow up.

Her lawyer, Lauren Dale, of the Hudgell Solicitors, added: “This issue is a reminder of the tragic consequences of security and other personnel seeking confrontation and the use of excessive force.

Greater Manchester Chief Transport Officer Eamonn Boylan said: “This was a tragic and deeply troubling incident and we have worked closely with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and the Coroners office to ensure that the full facts about Jacks’s death were thoroughly investigated.

There were clear policies and trainings in place at the time of the incident, which those involved that evening did not fully heed.