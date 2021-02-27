End of Sri Lanka for forced burning of dead Covid-19 waiting: official

Sri Lanka’s decision to end forced celebrations and allow the burial of those who underwent Covid-19 will take some time to implement as the necessary instructions have not been issued so far, an official said. high health on Saturday.

Amid growing international criticism, Sri Lanka has revised a controversial mandatory order to burn the bodies of Covid-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights.

The government on Thursday revised a newspaper announcement issued in April last year. The new announcement allowed both burials and cremations.

For 10 months, the country’s Muslim and Christian minorities and international rights groups lobbied the government to end its policy of forced burning.

“It will take some time as guidelines for many aspects need to be defined and issued,” said senior health official Asela Gunawardena.

The Sri Lankan government was resisting calls to allow burials citing health concerns. He cited the opinion of some experts who claimed that burying Covid-19 victims would contaminate the water table, further spreading the pandemic.

The country had previously been under strong criticism from rights groups, including the UNHRC, over the burning order.

They said they failed to respect the religious feelings of the victims and their family members, especially Muslims, Catholics and some Buddhists.

Burning bodies is forbidden in Islam.

The decision to end the forced celebrations followed a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Muslim minority leaders who met with Khan said the decision to allow the burials was linked to Sri Lanka seeking the support of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) at the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva.