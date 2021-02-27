National Science Day: Celebrating Indian Science Heritage StalwartsRaman, Bose, Chandrasekhar and Bhabha | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

The concept of this artist illustrates a supermassive black hole. Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar proposed that larger stars could collapse under their own gravity and provided incontrovertible mathematical proof of the existence of what we now call black holes. (NASA / JPL-Caltech)

For half a century since the discovery of Rayleigh Scattering in 1871, everyone thought the ocean simply reflected the blue sky. In 1921, while returning from London on a steamship, Sir CV Raman observed the ocean for a long time and wondered if this hypothesis was true. Driven by this curiosity, he investigated the Molecular Propagation of Light that eventually led him to discover the Raman Effect seven years later, on February 28, along with his fellow scientist KS Krishnan.

Today, the Raman Effect is widely used in our daily lives, especially for images of objects ranging from a strand of DNA to your luggage at the airport. Curiosity, which made Raman pull a Nicol prism in the middle of an ocean and observe its color exactly a century ago, is the driving force behind what we call science. Every year, India celebrates National Science Day on 28 February to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect and reinforces the importance of science in our daily lives.

The theme for National Science Day 2021 is, ‘The Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work’. In the last century, as the world rapidly made tremendous scientific progress, India was not left behind. Here is a look back at some key discoveries by iconic 20th century Indian scientists.

Revolutionizing wireless communication

One day in November 1895, Lieutenant Governor Sir William McKenzie and others gathered at Calcutta City Hall for a scientific conference. But they were in for a surprise. Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose, who was among the first to defend the idea of ​​wireless communication, conducted an experiment at the conference that many in attendance thought was a magic trick.

Bose transmitted microwaves that penetrated three walls and activated relays that dropped a cannon and rang a bell. This was perhaps the first experimental test for wireless communication via electromagnetic waves. Bose went on to invent a Mercury Coherer, a radio-receiver, later used by Marconi to transmit radio signals over a distance of 2,000 miles.

Bose was among the most talented scientists of his generation. He has been credited with numerous scientific discoveries across numerous fields, including for the scientific proof that plants also feel pain.

Today, Bose-initiated technology enables all of our satellite communications, cell phones, television broadcasts, and the Internet. We owe it to our modern lifestyle Bose who overcame the instrumental barriers of his time to find solutions.

Chandrasekhar boundless border

Of the 118 elements listed in the periodic table, only four came from the Big Bang during the formation of the universe. All other elements were created in nuclear reactions in large stars and in large stellar explosions known as supernovae. Before 1930, there was no explanation for how this happened.

In 1930, a 19-year-old Indian physicist traveled to England with his calculations that they were about to turn the field of astrophysics into its head. The well-known scientific theory during those days was that when a star burns its fuel, it turns into a cold cinder mass. On the other hand, the young Indian scientist, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, proposed that larger stars could collapse under their own gravity, and he provided irrefutable mathematical proof for his theory.

The Chandrasekhars calculations were pioneering proof of the existence of what we now call black holes. However, at the time, the scientific community vehemently rejected his idea. Legendary astrophysicist Sir Arthur Stanley Eddington famously said that Chandrasekhar’s theory was a mathematical game and that mathematics could not take into account great physical realities.

Time proved that Chandrasekhar was right and now we know that stars heavier than 1.4 times the mass of the Sun eventually collapse into supernovae, resulting in black holes, while lighter stars turn into white dwarfs. This weight limit is known as the Chandrasekhar Limit and for this discovery, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1983.

Particle God also has an Indian adjective

While general relativity explains gravity, the standard model of physics explains everything else in the known universe using fundamental forces and fundamental particles. A particle named Higgs Boson validates the standard model and explains the structure of matter that makes up the entire universe. This is why it is called the particle of God. While the particle is named after Peter Higgs who suggested its existence in 1964, it belongs to a class of particles named after an Indian scientist, Satyendra Nath Bose.

All particles are classified as either Bosons or Fermions. The Bosons, the particles that follow Bose-Einstein statistics, were conceived by Bose and developed in collaboration with the great Albert Einstein.

It is believed that the idea came to Bose while explaining radiation theory to his students at Dhaka University. He realized that existing theories did not explain the behavior of microscopic particles and developed a new method to explain it better. He later explained the idea in a letter to Einstein, who immediately recognized its importance and sent Bose’s article for publication in a reputable journal. After gaining attention from the article, Bose traveled to Europe and worked alongside great minds like Einstein and Marie Curie.

Distribution Bhabha

We all remember Homi Jehangir Bhabha for his contribution to Indian atomic energy research. Known as the Father of Indian Nuclear Energy, Bhabha contributed immensely to the field of nuclear physics throughout his career.

A lesser known achievement for the importance considered was the Bhabha calculation that determines the electron-positron distribution, more commonly known as the Bhabha distribution. He used this theory not only to understand the interaction of cosmic rays with the upper atmosphere, but also as an experimental verification of Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. This work led to great advances in the field of nuclear physics.

Today, as we celebrate National Science Day, let us take a few moments to reflect on the gigantic contributions of these and many other scientists, on whose shoulders science in India continues to flourish.

