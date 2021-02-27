Myanmar Military Fire UN envoy who spoke out against the coup





BANGKOK Myanmar’s monthly military regime ousted the country’s ambassador to the United Nations on Saturday, a day after he delivered a passionate speech at the UN General Assembly in Geneva, praying for international help in restoring democracy in his homeland. The ambassador, U Kyaw Moe Tun, concluded his speech with a three-finger salute, a gesture from the Hunger Games films that has become a symbol of the pro-democracy challenge for protesters in Myanmar and, before that, in neighboring Thailand. State television announced his dismissal, saying he had betrayed the country and talked about an unofficial organization which does not represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador. Mr Kyaw Moe Tuns’ speech rocked the pro-democracy Myanmar movement, which has been protesting daily since February 1, when the military took control of the country in a coup, and has expanded into a civil disobedience movement of hundreds of thousands. leaving their jobs.

Mr Kyaw Moe Tun was appointed under the civilian government that had shared power with the military before the coup and was out of Myanmar when the coup took place. In his speech before the UN he challenged the new military rulers and urged the world body to use every means necessary to take action against the Myanmar army and restore democracy. “We need the strongest possible action by the international community to end the military coup immediately, to stop the oppression of innocent people, to restore state power to the people and to restore democracy,” he said. He said he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government, which was led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been banned since the morning of the coup. Before opening the ambassadors, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken wrote on Twitter praise for what he called a bold and clear speech by Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun.

We should all pay attention to their call to restore democracy in Burma, he told protesters, referring to Burma by its former name. In recent days, pro-democracy voices like Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun have competed with Myanmar generals for international recognition. The junta sent its newly appointed minister, U Wunna Maung Lwin, to Bangkok to meet with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who is leading efforts among Asian nations. Southeast to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis. in Myanmar.

Mrs. Retno also met with expelled members of the Myanmar Parliament from the Mrs. party. Aung San Suu Kyis, the National League for Democracy, which had fled to Thailand and who have been trying to form a government and gain international legitimacy. Ms. Retno called on all parties to refrain and refrain from violence. But on Saturday protests were held again across Myanmar, including in the northwestern city of Monywa, where hundreds of people were arrested, witnesses said. Police there opened fire on the crowd and injured two, according to a volunteer doctor. In Yangon, the country’s largest city, thousands gathered in demonstrations in various locations. Police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd and walked across the street protestors, hitting and arresting those who could catch. Some police officers appear to have targeted journalists and people who were filming with their phones or broadcasting events live.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos