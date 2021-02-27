President Kenyatta is committed to regional unity as he assumes the chairmanship of the EAC – KBC





President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to provide a more united and prosperous East African Community (EAC) as he took over the leadership of the regional bloc. The President assured that he would spare no effort towards realizing the common aspirations that gave birth to the community 20 years ago. Thank you for showing trust, confidence and trust in me. I promise to do everything I can to take our region to greater heights, said the President. President Kenyatta spoke when addressing the 21st Regular Summit of EAC Heads of State held virtually because of Covid-19 after taking over the chairmanship from Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Get broken tidings on your cell phone as it happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ until 20153

The President paid tribute to the late former President Daniel Arap Moi and the late Tanzania’s former President Benjamin Mkapa, acknowledging the role they played alongside Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in the EAC revival 20 years ago. The Kenyan Head of State also took the opportunity to outline his vision for the region, saying he would focus on strengthening partnerships to increase intra-EAC connectivity and ensure the sustainable implementation of projects and programs in the manufacturing sectors. It is desirable that the objectives of the Customs Union, the Common Market and the Monetary Union be achieved; and easier cross-border movement of goods, people and services, President Kenyatta said. He stressed the need for partner countries to harmonize their commitment to the free movement of people, workers and services as envisaged in the region’s common market protocol. In this regard, President Kenyatta announced Kenya’s decision to lift the visa requirement for South Sudanese nationals visiting the country as an act of reciprocity. During the summit, Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki from Kenya was sworn in as the new EAC Secretary General for a five-year non-renewable term effective April 25, 2021. Dr. Mathuki took over from Amb Librat Mfumukeko i Burundi whose term is coming to an end. The summit, chaired by President Kenyatta, also witnessed the appointment of six new East African Court of Justice judges, including Kenyan Justice Kathurima Minoti who joins the EA Court of Appeals Division. Speaking while handing over to President Kenyatta, President Kagame congratulated President Kenyatta on taking over the presidency of the EAC and welcomed Dr Mathuki as the new EAC Secretary General. Other speakers included Burundi’s Evarist President Ndayishimiye and Uganda’s President Museveni as host John Magufuli’s speech was read by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos