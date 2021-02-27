Palestinians go to new closure while waiting for vaccines





Jerusalem The Palestinian Authority on Saturday announced a new series of blockades in the West Bank as coronavirus infections rise and Palestinians await the start of a major vaccination program. The move comes as Israel has secured abundant supplies of the vaccine for itself and competed ahead with its inoculation program, surpassing the rest of the world. The imbalance has added a new layer of friction to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has drawn attention to Israel’s obligations in the occupied territories. Blocking restrictions, set to last for 12 days, include closing universities, curbing overnight travel and non-essential trade, and banning gatherings for weddings, holidays, and funerals. Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Saturday that 910 new cases and five deaths had been recorded in the West Bank in the previous 24 hours. Another Palestinian, she added, had died in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip after contracting Covid-19.

Three other Palestinians from East Jerusalem, Mrs. Al-Kaila said they had died of the disease in recent days. About 91 percent of Palestinians infected with the disease since last March have recovered, she said. Al-Kaila. Overall, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, there have been about 206,440 confirmed cases among Palestinians over the past year, including about 24,500 in East Jerusalem annexed by Israel. Israel’s vaccination program extends to all residents of East Jerusalem, but many Palestinians there have been reluctant to get the vaccine, in part, residents said, because of low trust in Israeli authorities and a flood of unfounded, negative rumors about the vaccine. circulating in media society.

Israeli officials say the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-government in parts of the West Bank, took over responsibility for health services in its areas of control when interim peace agreements known as the Oslo Accords were signed in the middle of the year. 1990.

Israel has vaccinated more than half of its population of 9.2 million with a first dose, and more than a third with a second dose, but so far has provided the Palestinian Authority with only 2,000 doses of the vaccine and promised 3,000 others. More than 2.5 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, with an additional two million in Gaza. Updated April 27, 2021 at 12:24 am ET Israeli officials have said it is in their interest to help the Palestinians once Israeli citizens, including hundreds of thousands of settlers in the West Bank, are fully vaccinated. They have indicated that they can start vaccinating tens of thousands of Palestinian workers who come regularly to work inside Israel and that they can transfer more vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, but no details have been made available. Human rights defenders have argued that Israel should vaccinate the Palestinian population in parallel with its citizens. They cite the Fourth Geneva Convention, according to which the occupying powers are obliged to ensure the public health of the people living under occupation as much as possible. An annex to the Oslo Accords also calls for co-operation to fight epidemics. The dispute has been exacerbated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest efforts at vaccine diplomacy, with promises to send thousands of backup doses to allies from Hungary to Guatemala. This effort is put on hold as the Israeli Attorney General examines whether the decision-making went through the right channels. So far, the Palestinians have received 10,000 doses from Russia of its Sputnik V vaccine, 2,000 of which were transferred from the West Bank to Gaza. Last weekend, another shipment of 20,000 Russian doses donated by the United Arab Emirates entered Gaza across the Egyptian border. Palestinian officials expect to receive 37,440 doses of Pfizer and hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca through the global Covax split initiative somewhere on Mars. Additional supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine are also expected.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Saturday that global competition was largely to blame for delays in a significant spread of vaccination, but that a batch of vaccines was expected to arrive next week, according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

Israel is still battling high levels of infection, despite the successful spread of vaccines, and has imposed an overnight travel ban since Thursday in a bid to prevent parties during the Purim holiday.

