Odisha passes resolution on Jagannath Heritage Corridor project

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Odyssey Assembly on Saturday unanimously adopted three resolutions on The Jagannath Heritage Corridor project informed the state government.

The three resolutions were moved by Odisha Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik and supported by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

The first resolution was to work resolutely to complete the Srimandir Parikrama plan and make a sincere effort to complete the work as soon as possible.

The second resolution had to do with the participation and contribution of all the people in Odisha and Lord Jagannath worshipers to the Heritage Corridor Project. The third resolution was to thank the Puri residence who have supported and sacrificed for the project.

Addressing the house, Patnaik said: “The greatest identity of the Odia community is Lord Jagannath, our history, culture, traditions and beliefs are all based on God. He is the symbol of Odia ‘s respect.”

“All worshipers who come to the temple to see the Lord have a desire to see the Lord in a peaceful, beautiful, and spiritual setting. Millions of worshipers pray to visit the Jagannath Temple once in a lifetime and receive a glimpse of the Lord. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that all worshipers return with a divine feeling, “said the Prime Minister.

He informed that with the recommendation of the Justice Committee BP Das, the Serm Mandir Hermitat Corridor was considered with three objectives in mind – the safety of the temple and the safety of the millions of worshipers who come to see Lord Jagannath and create a spiritual environment for worshipers.

