The four-wheeled Ceremonial Wheelchair was discovered in Pompeii

Rome, Italy (CNN) Excavators have unearthed a large four-wheeled ceremonial cart in one villa near Pompeii , an ancient city in southern Italy.

Excavators found the bronze and tin cart almost completely intact, with wood debris and traces of rope, according to an announcement Saturday from the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

“It is an extraordinary discovery for the advancement of our knowledge of the ancient world,” said the park’s outgoing director, Massimo Osanna. “In Pompeii vehicles used for transportation have been found in the past, such as that of the House of Menander, or two chariots discovered in Villa Arianna, but nothing like the Civita Giuliana cart.”

The villa, north of Pompeii at Civita Giuliana, had a stable where the remains of three horses in 2018 were found, including one that had been exploited. The cart was found inside a two-level porch, which certainly had a view of a courtyard, not far from the stable.

Pompeii Archaeological Park described the find as “extraordinary” and that “it adds an additional element to the history of the house”.

The cart is decorated with bronze sheets and panels of red and black wood. On the back, there are various stories engraved on bronze and tin medallions. The ceiling of the villa is English deciduous oak, a material often used in the Roman era, and it was carefully removed to allow further investigation.

Excavators first discovered part of the artifact coming out of volcanic material on January 7th. Weeks later, the entire cart was discovered, miraculously intact despite the collapse of parts of the room that housed it.

Carved bronze and tin medallions, still covered with volcanic material Luigi Spina / Pompeii Archaeological Park

Pompeii Archaeological Park moved the object to his laboratory to remove the remaining volcanic material. The park will begin a lengthy restoration and reconstruction process.

“Pompeii continues to amaze with all its discoveries and will continue to do so for many years to come, with twenty hectares still to be excavated,” Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in a video. for the press on Friday in Pompeii. “But above all, it shows that appreciation can happen and tourists can be attracted from all over the world, while at the same time research, education and studies are being conducted …”

The park believes the cart had a ceremonial use, such as accompanying feasts, parades and processions. This type of cart has never been found before in Italy, rather it resembles finds from Thrace, in northern Greece, park officials said.

The ancient city of Pompeii is one of Italy’s top tourist attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Much of the Greco-Roman city is still covered in debris from when Mount Vesuvius erupted and covered the city with ash and pumice almost 2,000 years ago. And experts are still uncovering small news items that provide clues as to what life was like when the city was functioning.

Robbers have stolen from villas several times in recent years. The Torre Annunziata Public Prosecutor’s Office, officers of the Naples Carabinieri Headquarters for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and investigators from the Torre Annunziata Carabinieri Group Command have been assisting in the protection of the cart since January.

The current excavation aims to protect one of the most important villas in the region from looters who have developed a complex system of over 80 tunnels to a depth of over 5 meters, looting and partially destroying some areas of the country.

“The fight against looting of archeological sites, both inside and outside the urban area of ​​ancient Pompeii, is certainly one of the Office’s main objectives,” Torre Annunziata Chief Prosecutor Nunzio Fragliasso said in a press release Friday in Pompeii.