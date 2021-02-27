Satellite imagery reveals extent of damage caused by Biden administration’s first military action





What he must have heard was the sound of seven 500-pound bombs hitting a compound near the border. The compound, according to the Pentagon, was used by two Iranian militias linked to Iran, Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada.

Before and after satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, a space technology company, clearly show how much damage those bombs have done.

The “front” image shows a composition, just over a third of a kilometer (about 370 yards) from the Iraqi border, containing about a dozen buildings of various sizes. In the “behind” image, almost all the buildings have been destroyed, and dirt inside and around the complex has been blackened by explosions.

It is unclear how many militias were killed. Kata’ib Hezbollah admitted only one dead, without specifying where he died on the Iraqi-Syrian border. A U.S. official said “up to a handful” were killed, while other reports claim that somewhere between 17 and 22 people died.

The Pentagon says the attack was intended as a U.S. response to a series of recent missile and mortar attacks on U.S. and coalition positions in Iraq. On February 15, a barrage of rockets hit the ground at Erbil International Airport and in residential parts of the city, killing a contractor while injuring several US personnel and Iraqi civilians. The Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, has been a regular target for mortars and rockets. Kata’ib Hezbollah has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks and did so again in a statement issued Friday. Pentagon officials told CNN that the targeted compound was not linked to the attacks, but Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he was “certain” it was used by the same militias that targeted U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq with rocket attacks. The armed groups that are using it, Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, are just two of a host of militias that emerged during the war against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, filling a gap left by an army. Iraqi who was in full retreat. I spent long periods of time in 2015 and 2016 with some of those militias while fighting north of Baghdad. Some were well organized and disciplined, others radical and unstable. Their commanders were never shy about the support they received from Iran. “Yes, we declare to the world, we have Iranian advisers,” Hadi Al-Amari, a senior commander of the pro-Iranian Badr Iraqi Brigades in 2015 on the front lines outside the city of Tikrit, then under ISIS control, told me. “We are proud of them and deeply thank them for participating with us.” Nearby, I ran into an Iranian in combat fatigue, who told me in broken Arabic that he was a volunteer. A militia commander told me at the time, “it was better to have four Iranian advisers on the front line than 400 American advisers sitting in the Green Zone in Baghdad.” But that was another time. The Iranian nuclear deal was being negotiated. The US and Iran were working, not together, but in parallel, to support the Iraqi government in the fight against ISIS. Since then, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have grown increasingly powerful, as relations between Washington and Tehran have deteriorated dramatically. The United States withdrew from the Trump-administered nuclear deal, struck increasingly draconian sanctions on Iran, and in some cases was on the brink of war, tougher after the US killed in January 2020 Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force of Iran and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iranian-backed Iraqi People’s Mobilization Forces, one of the leaders of the Badr Brigades and a founder of Kata’ib Hezbollah, near Baghdad airport. Now the US finds itself in a situation where it hopes to make it clear that it will not tolerate more attacks by Iran-backed militias on its positions in Iraq, but at the same time wants to reopen a dialogue with Iran. Sending this message without burning the bridges he is trying to build in Tehran will not be an easy task. Friday’s strike was the first known military action taken by the Biden administration, making it the seventh U.S. administration in a row to use military force in the Middle East. Administrations in Washington are coming. Administrations in Washington go. However, some things never change.

