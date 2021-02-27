The India-Pakistan ceasefire had high-level approval, experts say

It may not be the result of a package deal to stabilize relations with China, they say.



The decision of the Directors-General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan (DGMO) is unlikely to have been purely local, experts say, pointing to the language of the joint statement as they declare a commitment to the 2003 ceasefire from midnight on February 24/25. which has the impression of high-level approval on it, although there is little clarity on the nature of the backlog channel operating between the two countries two days after the announcement.

I would imagine a decision like this in both countries would have involved a considerable amount of discussion and consensus between the agencies. So if [Indian officials] were talking to both the Pakistani military chief and the prime ministers [office], the two would certainly have been in touch with this, said the former High Commissioner to Pakistan and CEO of the MEA-led Tank Raghavan, adding that the growing violence in the LoC was the clearest reason for the tactical decision to stop firing.

The DGMOs had announced a similar decision to observe the ceasefire line in December 2013 and May 2018 following similar hotline talks. Violations of the ceasefire (CFV) have increased from year to year for the past decade, with a sudden increase after 2018, according to data from the Army, which matches the Pakistani side. From just four CFVs in 2004, the number reported in 2014 was 583, which increased almost tenfold by 2020 to 5,133.

I do not think that this kind of joint statement, specifying a date for the ceasefire could be a mere result of DGMO talks, this should have had a high level of repression, said the JNU professor and author of the books on the Line of Control Happymon Jacob, adding that given the bilateral situation, it was unlikely that one side could propose a ceasefire without some talk and fun.

While Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Affairs denied a specific report that he was holding talks with the National Security Adviser believed to have led to the LoC announcement, neither New Delhi nor Islamabad have denied a series of reports suggesting there have been secret talks for the last few months. On Thursday, the MEA spokesman declined to answer a specific question from Hindu even in reports.

Speculation over the timing of the announcement has also risen, as it came between India-China secession talks, and just hours before a conversation between Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, where they agreed to establish a hot line between them. However, Mr Jacob said he suspected the DGMO talks were the result of a package deal to stabilize relations with China on the eastern front and with Pakistan on the northern and western fronts. The Government of India may have decided to ensure that at least one front is deployed, namely Pakistan. And then negotiations with China happened, he said as a more likely scenario.

Mr Raghavan dismissed criticism of the DGMO deal as a departure from previous governments’ policy of not talking to Pakistan until terrorism was over, while the Imran Khan government had said there would be no talks until India restored Jammu’s autonomous status. Kashmirs.

I do not think that these negative reactions actually act as essential factors to hold progress. In general, if you look at thinking in both countries, you both see it as a reasonable move and a way forward.

Asked what the next step would likely be, if in fact the DGMO agreement shows a deeper dialogue, Mr Raghavan thought the first step could be the restoration of the High Commissioners on missions in Delhi and Islamabad, who withdrew following the governments ’decision to amend Article 370 of the J&K in August 2019. He also felt that co-operation on COVID-19 and healthcare was another area where both sides could make immediate progress, given the acceptance of of Pakistani Prime Minister Narendra Modis with 5 points proposal for sharing health care information, medicines, vaccines and issuing visas for healthcare professionals in the region of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).