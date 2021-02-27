Union Minister Piyush Goyal says he is “actively pursuing” Airbus to start aircraft production in India





Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he was “actively pursuing” Airbus to start manufacturing aircraft in India. Addressing the CEO session at the first Toy Fair in the country 2021, the Minister of Trade and Industry said: “We are seeing world domination in the toy sector and anything other than that would be a terrible disappointment.” . Referring to an experience from his childhood regarding a toy device for airplanes that influenced him aspiring to become a toy manufacturer, the minister said, “I’m actively pursuing Airbus to try to get them to come to India to start producing aircraft in India.” He said no stone will be left unturned to provide support to toy groups, to make the business environment easier, to obtain environmental clean-up and compliance with quality regulations. The Minister announced that wherever toy groups are being set up, the Indian Standards Bureau (BIS) will set up laboratories for product quality testing. He also assured that testing fees will soon be significantly reduced, thus reducing the cost of industry compliance. Goyal urged the industry to focus on improving the quality of their products, ingredients suppliers and meeting quality standards, as this is the only way the cultural way will become quality aware and we can engage with the world. He said that India as a producer of products will have to offer quality products. The moment we start making good quality, we will naturally become a player in international trade. “It’s just the quality culture that will help us deal with the world and help us expand our contribution to resilient supply chains and future businesses,” Goyal said. Observing that the Quality Council of India conducted an exemplary test on a variety of Indian and imported toys, he said the toys were found to be unsafe and of poor quality. “This was the origin of the quality control order. I have undertaken to update the quality of Indian products in every sphere. We should take quality as a defining feature in every job we do in India,” Goyal said. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this government will work to change the current situation of 85 percent of imports and 15 percent of domestic toy production and turn it around 360 degrees. Speaking on this occasion, the Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani expressed his happiness that the Toy Fair in India 2021 inaugurated by the Prime Minister, has received such an overwhelming response, with over 21 loop registrations and a large number of exhibitors . Calling to reimagine Indian toys, she said they should reflect Indian heritage, heroes and monuments. Emphasizing the role of toys as a learning tool, Iran said the industry needs to do in India for the global market. She said India itself is a huge toy market and the Indian toy industry has a bright future.

