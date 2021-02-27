3,792 new cases, 4,650 recoveries in the state





Kerala reported 3,792 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 73,710 samples were tested in 24 hours. The burden of cumulative State issues since the pandemic began rose to 10,56,149. The test positivity rate, which has been hovering in the 5-6% range for the last few days, was 5.14% on Saturday. Of the 73,710 tests done by the state, 40,920 were rapid antigen tests. With the state engaging in the first mobile RT-PCR laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram, in addition to existing laboratories, the total RT-PCR test numbers increased to 30,304 for the first time. Other molecular diagnostic tests such as Truenat, CBNAAT, constituted the remaining tests. 18 deaths With 4,650 recoveries reported on Saturday, the active case load dropped further to 50,514. Cumulative recoveries reported by the State since the beginning of the pandemic exceeded the limit of 10 loops and now stand at 10,01,164. On Saturday, the addition of 18 deaths that occurred in recent days to the official list brought the cumulative COVID-19 states to 4,182 deaths. Thiruvananthapuram reported seven deaths, Kozhikode three, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram two each while Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta reported one death each. The number of COVID-19 critical illness patients being treated at the ICU at various hospitals in the state is 685 as of Saturday, according to official reports, with 193 of them seeking ventilator assistance. Kozhikode above Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 519 cases, followed by Thrissur 416, Ernakulam 415, Kollam 411, Malappuram 388, Alappuzha 308, Pathanamthitta 270, Thiruvananthapuram 240, Kottayam 236, Kasaragod 148, Kanalakur 143, P Palakkad Wayanad 82, and Idukki 71 cases.

