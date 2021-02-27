2023 World Cruises Get More Creative – Cruise Industry News





Cruise lines are seeing record demand for 2023 world cruises, with cruises selling fast and even breaking booking records. Route planners have become even more creative, finding new itineraries, new ports and adding more overnight calls. Here are five unique 2023 world cruises available to book: Cruise Line: Ocean Cruises

Ship: Insignia

Date: January 15, 2023

Length: 179 nights

Port: 96

Cheapest price: $ 41,599

Homeport: San Francisco The traditional 180-day world voyage to the Oceans is back in 2023. The voyage, which sold out in just 24 hours, will visit 96 ports in 33 countries on all four continents. Overnight stays are planned in 20 destinations including Cape Town and Yangon, where the Insignia is set to stay for three full days. Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Ships: Princess Coral

Date: June 4, 2023

Length: 107 nights

Portet: 44

Cheapest price: $ 20,604

Homeport: Sydney Coral Princess will be the only ship to sail a world cruise from Australia in 2023. The ship, operated by Princess Cruises, will depart Sydney on June 4, returning to the same port 107 days and 44 call ports later. The classic itinerary includes visits to 26 sites on six continents, including 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas

Ships: Seven Seas Mariner

Date: 7 January 2023

Length: 143 nights

Port: 72

Cheapest price: $ 81,119

Homeport: Miami to Barcelona Luxury brand Regent Seven Seas is offering the most expensive cruise in the world in 2023. With 143 nights, the journey goes from Miami to Barcelona, ​​visiting 72 ports in between. The itinerary focuses on Asia and Africa, with some unusual call ports, such as Lome (Togo), Takoradi (Ghana) and Mayotte (Comoros). Cruise Line: C .te d’Azur

Ship: Costa Deliziosa

Date: 11 January 2023

Length: 116 nights

Portet: 49

Cheapest price: $ 15,339

Homeport: Savona The Costas 2023 world cruise offers an exclusive itinerary focusing on America and Africa and crossing the Atlantic twice. The 116-night voyage includes a unique visit to St. Helena, a remote island located in the middle of the Atlantic. Highlights of the itinerary include Seychelles and Madagascar. Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Ships: Viking Neptune

Date: 22 December 2022

Length: 137 nights

Port: 58

Cheapest price: $ 49,995

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale in Greenwich In 2023, Viking Cruises will offer a world cruise on its brand new ship, the Viking Neptune. The ship currently under construction in Italy is set to debut just weeks before the voyage begins. During the 137-night cruise, guests will visit 58 ports around the globe, with a particular focus on the Asia-Pacific region, where most calls take place.

