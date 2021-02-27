Fierce fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 50 fighters, government commander





Fighting in Yemen’s Marib province devastated by fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels killed about 50 fighters, including a special forces commander, a government source said on Saturday. Earlier this month, the Houthis resumed an attempt to capture the city of Marib, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the rebel-held capital Sanaa. The city lies close to some of the richest oil fields in Yemen and capturing it would be a great price for the rebels. “Twenty-two members of the government forces and more than 28 rebels have been killed in the last 24 hours in ongoing fighting without stopping on the fronts in Marib province,” a government source was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse (AFP). ) A Saudi-led coalition launched more than 12 airstrikes in support of government forces on the ground, according to the rebel Al Masirah channel. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the Houthis hit the city with 10 ballistic missiles. The cases and damages from the attack remain unknown. The information ministry said 12,000 people had been displaced by the clashes in Marib, which also hosts about 2 million internationally displaced persons (IDPs) from parts of the Houthi-controlled country, according to the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Saudi-backed government troops repel an Houthi rebel offensive against oil-rich Marib, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa on February 14, 2021. (AFP Photo) On Friday, more than 60 fighters were killed in fighting in Marib, the bloodiest day since the start of the offensive on February 8th. Since then, clashes have resulted in hundreds of deaths between fighters on both sides, according to government sources, and displaced hundreds of families. The Houthis generally do not reveal their losses. Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody power struggle since 2014 between its government, backed by the Saudi-led military coalition, and the Houthi rebels, who control most of the north. The deadly conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to international organizations, causing what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

