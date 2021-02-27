International
Canadians studying abroad say new quarantine rules come at a cost they can’t afford – Halifax
Canada’s newest travel requirements are even stricter and they come at a high cost aimed at preventing non-essential travel.
“Travelers will be required to stay in their booked hotel for up to three nights at their own expense,” Patty Hajdu, Canada’s health minister, told a conference on Feb. 16.
On January 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all travelers entering Canada by plane would have to quarantine a hotel at their own expense, saying the cost would exceed $ 2,000 per person.
For Canadians studying abroad, those $ 2,000 are described as a blow that will further plunge them into the debts they have suffered while pursuing higher education.
“We were prepared to pay the cost of flying home again and then they are just adding up all these extra costs,” said Bailey McAssey, a Canadian who started her master’s degree in physiotherapy at a Scottish university.
McAssey’s program began before the pandemic but when COVID-19 first started last March, she and other Canadians at her university responded to the call to return home.
The pandemic struck at a time when she was completing her program preparing to complete necessary placements in hospitals.
She says she and many other Canadians were hoping their Glasgow Caledonian university would allow them to complete their settlements in Canada, but that did not happen.
“The school would basically not support Canadians to really get Canadian seats. So that meant we had to go back to Glasgow in order to finish the program. ”
It was a decision she considered essential in order to eventually move forward on her chosen career path.
“Either he was delaying my whole career, or my life and I was just building on this debt, for what?” she said.
McAssey says she followed all the public health guidelines needed to return to Glasgow and complete her degree. After settling in her hometowns, she booked her last round of flights back to Canada in hopes of quarantining in her home province as she had done before.
It all changed leading up to February when the federal government announced the latest round of travel requirements, part of which requires most people entering Canada by air to isolate up to 72 hours at their own expense in an approved hotel by the government while awaiting the results of a mandatory COVID-19 test taken upon arrival.
McAssey says she understands efforts to further protect against the presence of variants, but thinks government-authorized hotels should be located in locations across Canada.
She also thinks the federal government should have considered the financial devastation that mandatory hotel quarantine will have on students.
“It would be good if we could be considered essential. Or, at least an exception has been made as long as we were planning to be fully compelled by the two-week home quarantine, which I was fully prepared to do, ”she said.
