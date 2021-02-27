International
Smaller parties call on Kamal Haasan; preparation for assembly polls expected next month
- On Friday, an anti-corruption social organization, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam joined hands with the MNM. Former MLA Pazha Karuppiah who has been with both DMK and AIADMK also joined MNM and will compete in new party ticket.
PUBLISHED N ON FEBRUARY 27, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Amid the chaos of Kamal Haasans Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) looking to form a third front, the actor-turned-politician said the first list of party candidates will be announced on March 7 for the next assembly polls scheduled for April 6 in Tamil Nadu
Haasan also held talks with President and actor Samathuva Makkal Katchi (SMK) R Sarathkumar along with members of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) on Saturday for a possible alliance. AISMK after leaving the AIADMK alliance the day before joined hands with the IJK which left the DMK coalition. I have traveled with AIADMK for the last 10 years but had no talks with us. DMDKs Premalatha also spoke about the delay. Therefore, we have decided to form an alliance with good people and similar ideologies, Sarathkumar said at a press conference.
Sarathkumar also met with ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on 24 February. Sasikala, a close aide to the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa hopes to retake the AIADMK. Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran flew Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in 2018 after their ouster in 2017. Dhinakaran is the main ministerial candidate for AMMK who hopes Sasikala will unite the factions.
Haasan flew MNM in 2018 as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK Dravidian forces. MNM made its political debut in the 2019 parliamentary elections by recording a share of 3.8% of the vote. Haasan will be the main ministerial candidate for MNM. The actor turned politician will start the next step of the campaign for the party on March 3rd.
Meanwhile, R Arjunamurthy, who was previously with BJP and later joined actor Rajinikanth, sailed on Saturday to his political party, Indhiya Makkal Munnetra Katchi. Rajinikanth announced he would launch a political party in December 2020 but withdrew citing health issues. Arjunamurthy invited Rajinikanths fans to join. Rajinikanth issued a congratulatory statement saying, I congratulate Arjunamurthy who has launched a new independent party.
